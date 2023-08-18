Gentry accepts $123,098 bid for sidewalk work, vacates alleyway

GENTRY -- At its regular meeting Aug. 7, the City Council accepted the low bid of $123,098 from Western Millwright Commercial Construction to build 244 feet of sidewalk for the South Smith Avenue Trail Improvement Project.

The money will come from the city's Street and Alley Fund, Capital Improvements line item for 2023, with a partial reimbursement of $48,750 in grant funding to be received from the federal Transportation Alternative Program.

The new sidewalk will be the final part in connecting, by sidewalk, the intermediate school and downtown area to the other school campuses.

Prior to the regular meeting, the council conducted an open hearing regarding vacating an unused alleyway in the Pierson's Addition (north of East Third Street and immediately east of the overpass). No one spoke for nor against vacating the alleyway, and the council later approved on three readings an ordinance vacating the alleyway.

The destruction of certain old Police Department records was also approved.

The council was provided with updates on work being done on the wastewater master plan and a water rate study.

Mayor Kevin Johnston said the old bridge I-beams left over from the replaced Flint Creek Bridge project sold for $8,100 to a bidder from Illinois.

Johnston shared a letter received from the Arkansas Department of Transportation indicating it would lower certain speed zones on Arkansas 59 in the city by extending the 45 mph speed zone farther to the north. According to the material presented, the change will take place as soon as the Transportation Department is able to install new signs.

Johnston told council members about the upcoming Transportation Department Arkansas 59 and Arkansas 72 Corridor Study meeting, with a public involvement meeting at the McKee Community Room from 4 to 7 p.m. Aug. 31.

He also told the council the city had closed on the purchase of land at the west side of the city park from JR Bever. The land (located on the north and south side of J.R. Bever Boulevard and to the east of the new Dollar General store) will be set aside as a native prairie but will also make it possible for the city to continue to have its fireworks displays in the park on July 4 by providing a buffer zone between the fireworks and commercial structures.

Johnston mentioned that Gentry was again listed among the 10 safest cities in Arkansas for 2023, coming in this year at No. 8.