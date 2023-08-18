Hogs' LB commit starts season with strong effort

Justin Logan, a linebacker who is committed to Arkansas, began his senior season with a strong performance in his season opener.

Logan, 6-3 and 215 pounds, of Marietta (Ga.) Kell had 12 tackles and 2 quarterback hurries during a 43-24 loss to Parkview, which is ranked No. 7 in Class 7A in Georgia.

He is rated a 3-star prospect by three of the major recruiting services. Rivals rates him a 4-star recruit and the No. 16 inside linebacker in the nation for the 2024 class.

Logan, who had 60 tackles as a junior after playing receiver as a sophomore, chose the Razorbacks over scholarship offers from Missouri, Colorado, Kentucky, Louisville, Georgia Tech, Boston College, Indiana, North Carolina, West Virginia and other programs.

He pledged to Arkansas during the Hogwild Hangout on July 29 and went public with his decision on Aug. 2.



