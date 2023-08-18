Hold on projects

Editor, The Commercial:

At the time of its funding in 2018, the city's slimmed down Aquatics Center included in its financing package a $6.1 million, 30-year bond issuance at 3.3% and a $4.1 million, 5-year loan obtained at 3.1%.

During the recent update given by Go Forward Pine Bluff/Urban Renewal, reported budget expenses were up due to an adjustment of $2.159 million for the month and $3.494 million for the year-to-date to pay off the 5-year loan portion of the funding. Why an adjustment? The bonds are still on the books ... I presume. Anyone watching the books?

Also at the time of this funding in 2018, the annual operating cost for the Aquatics Center was projected at $850,000. Curious how we're doing on Actual vs. Projections for both Expenses and Revenue.

This past May we celebrated the reopening of the Harbor Oaks golf course. It has certainly been missed. Wonder how many phone calls they have received to set up tee times, plan gatherings, etc? Well, the answer is 0. They have no phone!! Yes, we continue to win votes for the most miserable city.

Would recommend putting a hold on allowing GFPB/UR to spend our dollars on their shell games.

Mike Lankford,

Pine Bluff