Injuries pile up as Eagles, Browns tie





PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson watched in street clothes on the sidelines as their potential backups struggled in preseason game marred by injuries.

Marcus Mariota of Philadelphia passed for 85 yards and Dorian Thompson-Robinson of Cleveland threw for 164 as the Eagles and Browns played to an 18-18 tie on Thursday night.

Mariota completed 9 of 17 passes with an interception and was sacked three times in the first half for the defending NFC champion Eagles. Signed to a one-year deal in the offseason to back up Hurts, Mariota was high and off target on several throws while playing behind Philadelphia's backup offensive linemen and reserve receivers. Most of his completions were short passes that went for longer yards on runs after the catch.

"I know he didn't play the way he wanted to play tonight, not up to his standard," Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said. "About us finding what works for him."

Philadelphia signed the former Heisman winner and 2015 No. 2 overall pick this offseason because, like Hurts, he can be a run and pass threat. The 29-year-old veteran has rushed for 2,012 yards and 17 touchdowns in his career, but also has 54 interceptions in 87 career games.

Eagles fans booed Mariota when his pass late in the first quarter intended for tight end Grant Calcaterra went high and was picked off by Browns safety Ronnie Hickman. Mariota's half ended, fittingly, with a sack.

"I'm learning as I go, good, bad or indifferent," Mariota said. "I'll take it on the chin and just learn."

Hurts was just a spectator. The Eagles are taking no chances this preseason with the 2022 MVP runner-up who signed a five-year deal with $179.3 million guaranteed in the offseason.

Sirianni normally wouldn't put Hurts in harm's way during the preseason anyway and might have concerns about any absence in the regular season after Thursday's game. Hurts was sidelined for two games last season during Philadelphia's run to the Super Bowl, getting injured on a running play, and the Eagles certainly want a quality backup just in case their franchise QB goes down.

In two preseason games, Mariota is 16 for 28 for 143 yards with an interception and four sacks.

Rookie sixth-round pick Tanner McKee went 10 for 18 for 147 yards with a touchdown after halftime, following an impressive performance in his preseason debut on Aug. 12 in which he threw for 148 yards against Baltimore.

Eagles wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland and rookie defensive tackle Moro Ojomo were carted off the field on a backboard with neck injuries. Both had movement in all extremities. Cleveland landed hard on his head while trying to make a catch in the third quarter, and Ojomo collided with a teammate while attempting to make a tackle in the fourth quarter.

"Your heart goes out to them," Mariota said. "When these situations get like that, it is scary."

There were several other injuries to players on both teams that required carts, visits to the medical tent and early departures to the locker room.

Cleveland split the quarterback reps between backup contenders Thompson-Robinson and Kellen Mond. Joshua Dobbs, the frontrunner as the No. 2 to Watson, did not play.

Thompson-Robinson was 13 for 25 in the first half, and Mond was 12 for 24 for 126 yards and a TD after halftime.

"I thought they both played really well," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. "We need to score points better, finish drives."

Watson said during a halftime television interview that he would like to play in Cleveland's final preseason game on Aug. 26 at Kansas City. In his only preseason action, he completed all three of his passing attempts and rushed for 20 yards on three carries in a 17-15 loss to Washington on Aug. 12.

"I'll let you guys know next week," Stefanski said. "He's not supposed to spill the beans."

A rookie fifth-round pick out of UCLA who had been impressive in the preseason entering Thursday, Thompson-Robinson had ups and downs in his outing. He completed 5 of 7 passes for 71 yards on Cleveland's first drive that ended with running back John Kelly Jr.'s fumble near Philadelphia's goal line. Thompson-Robinson also fumbled, was sacked once and committed a 15-yard penalty for an illegal block to negate a 12-yard Browns run. He also connected on a beautiful, 27-yard pass down the right sideline to Austin Watkins Jr.

Mond's play in the second half was against Philadelphia's deep reserves.

Stefanski surely hopes he won't need a backup quarterback.

Browns kicker Cade York missed a pair of field-goal attempts late in the fourth quarter that likely would've given the Browns a victory, continuing his preseason struggles. He pushed a 47-yard attempt and then pulled a 41-yard try following a Philadelphia illegal formation penalty that gave him a second chance.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) looks to throw during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)



Cleveland Browns quarterback Kellen Mond (7) avoids a tackle by Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Janarius Robinson (59) during the second half of an NFL preseason football game Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)



Philadelphia Eagles tight end Brady Russell (83) scores a touchdown during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)



Cleveland Browns cornerback Chris Westry (20) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Ben VanSumeren during the second half of an NFL preseason football game Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)



Cleveland Browns wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) runs for a first down in front of Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Ben VanSumeren (57) during the second half of an NFL preseason football game Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)



Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Devon Allen (82) can't make a catch under pressure from the Cleveland Browns during the second half of an NFL preseason football game Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)



Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) hands off the ball to Browns running back John Kelly Jr. (41) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)







Philadelphia running back Trey Sermon (middle) celebrates with teammates Thursday after scoring a touchdown during the second half of the Eagles’ 18-18 tie with the Cleveland Browns in an NFL exhibition game in Philadelphia. (AP/Derik Hamilton)





