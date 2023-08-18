Iris DeMent writes memory-play songs

I went looking in our archives for an interview I did with Iris DeMent a couple of years ago.

I couldn't find it, so I widened my search, going back a couple more years. Still nothing.

Third time was the charm -- as it turned out my interview with DeMent ran in this newspaper exactly 10 years ago, on Aug. 18, 2013. I wouldn't have thought it was so long ago; one of the things the covid-19 pandemic did was insert a couple of blank pages in our timeline. Everything that happened pre-covid feels like it happened in 2017. It's like looking back through the wrong end of a telescope.

Anyway, I was looking for the piece because we're going to see DeMent perform this weekend; at the Performing Arts Theater in the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts. The show was originally scheduled for May but it was canceled when DeMent fell ill. It's sold out, so by the reckoning of some, there's really no need to write anything about it for the newspaper -- there's no compelling publicity need. People who have tickets have tickets and people who don't have them have either resort to the secondary market or miss the show.

ALMOST A DECADE

Because my interview with DeMent ran 10 years ago, that means it has been almost a decade since we've seen her perform live. (I wrote in advance of a couple of shows she was playing -- we saw her at the Oxford American's South on Main venue a week after the story ran.) Or maybe it hasn't been that long -- we saw her at CALS' Ron Robinson Theater once too; I think that was before the South on Main show but as we've established, memory is an unreliable narrator.

Anyway, DeMent is one of my favorite artists, and I'd like to think she would be even if she didn't have Arkansas roots. Sometimes I think we make too much of tenuous connections; even though she was born and lived her first three years near Paragould, DeMent was raised in California, and more than that, in Pentacostalism, a faith whose traditions inform her to this day. She was the youngest of 14 children and was involved with the church and its music from her beginning in it. But if the stereotypical pop culture story is that of rebellion against one's fundamentalist upbringing, DeMent's work is gentler and more empathetic. Pentacostalism is about being touched by the Holy Spirit, about the experience of feeling intimately connected with something larger. This, coupled with a plainspoken respect for common humanity, has always been the foundation of DeMent's songwriting. (See her wonderful skeptic's hymn from her debut album "Let the Mystery Be.")

FIERCE, CALM TALENT

We shouldn't be making a fuss over Iris DeMent because she has connections to Arkansas; we should be making a fuss over her because hers is a fierce, calm talent marked by intelligent and compassionate detachment from what most of the people who remark on such things would regard as an exotic -- or at least primitive -- upbringing.

After a couple of well regarded singer-songwriter records in the early '90s, DeMent collaborated with John Prine on a duets album in 1999, and released an album of traditional Protestant gospel songs in 2004. But she really blossomed in 2012 when she released her album "Sing the Delta," her first album of original material since 1996's "The Way I Should." (DeMent's explanation for the hiatus is that she just doesn't write that many songs.)

"Sing the Delta" was hailed by the tastemakers at National Public Radio and No Depression as one of 2012's best albums, and it might have been my favorite album released that year.

A SILVER NEEDLE

If you listen casually to the record, you might come away thinking it's but a slight and shiny thing, a traditional-sounding record that starts off with stately, syncopated Randy Newman-esque 19th-century piano chords and ends with a waltz-time eddy of piano, steel guitar and accordion. In the intervening 55 minutes or so, DeMent's singular voice -- a piercing instrument, a silver needle -- laces through, sunlight glinting off its shaft, finding a sweet spot between Dolly Parton's soprano quaver and Lucinda Williams' slurry alto twang.

You might find it pleasant, you might not be thoroughly moved. It's a subjective thing.

But listen again to the fourth track, "The Night I Learned How Not to Pray" and attend to the narrative riding light atop the convoy of "Harper Valley PTA" -esque seventh mandolin chords:

I was laying on my belly

on the middle of the living room floor

I was watchin' Howdy Doody,

so I'm guessing it was right around four

When I saw my baby brother,

tumblin' from the top of the stairs

He was lyin' limp and silent

and the blood was drippin' through his shiny hair ....

Well I prayed into the evening,

never even took the time to have a bite

I was sure if I prayed hard enough

that God would make it right

We were at the kitchen table long past bedtime

when we finally got that call

And I knew that it was over

when my sister slammed that phone against the wall ...

Call me sentimental but I almost teared up typing those words.

DeMent smuggles a devastating, sketched-from-life story into the album on the back of what may be the most country radio-friendly melody she has ever written (she used a similar strategy on 1996's ambitious and overwrought "Wasteland of the Free," a song I can't really bring myself to like).

It's a shocking, marvelous song that feels autobiographical, though it's not quite. DeMent told me it was the story of a childhood friend.

It quite simply lays out the case against a benevolent God with His eye on the sparrow without histrionics. It is honest, and it hurts, and I hope she plays it Saturday night, though I'll understand if she doesn't.

GOSPEL BACKGROUND

DeMent has released two albums since then, 2015's "The Trackless Woods," which is comprised of songs inspired by and/or interpolated by the words of Russian poet Anna Akhmatova. And earlier this year, she released the unabashedly political "Workin' on a World," where she applies her gospel background to a kind of protest work, albeit on with shimmering undertones of positivity.

I recently read a interview with James McMurtry where he made the distinction between artists and stars, allowing that an artist was something you might become once you figure out that you're never going to be a star. That made me smile but it also makes me think that about the place of artists like DeMent and how fortunate we are to have them among us, these human-sized practitioners of craft and connection who dwell in the smaller venues and the crannies of our heart.

DeMent's songs are memory plays that stand as tributes to family, to decency, to the little heroes whose works -- whose acts of grace -- occur in small houses in poor towns, behind screen doors, out of sight of anyone except maybe the God who does what He wants anyway.

Email:

pmartin@adgnewsroom.com