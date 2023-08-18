Jackets strong in final tuneup

High school volleyball season begins next week, and Sheridan looked strong in its preseason tune-up Thursday night.

The Lady Jackets swept Pulaski Academy 25-19, 25-21, 25-9 to win their home scrimmage.

Sheridan Coach Emily Grimmett said her players showed great chemistry.

“I feel like we have something that we haven’t had here in many years,” Grimmett said. “We have two very strong hitters. We have a consistent back row. We have a setter that has experience. We have Addison Hill who can play any position, can play all the way around.” Sheridan junior Jadyn Ashcraft led the Lady Jackets’ offense with nine kills, followed by sophomore Skylar Sterritt with six. Junior setter Sunnie Davis contributed 12 assists, and junior Addison Hill served 11 aces.

The Lady Jackets trailed at some point in all three sets but found ways to rally. After scoring the match’s first 4 points, Sheridan found itself trailing 15-7 in the first set. Lauren Arledge broke Pulaski Academy’s run with her first kill of the night, which started an 18-4 Sheridan run to finish the first set.

Pulaski Academy led by as much as 13-7 in the second before Sheridan worked its way back into the game.

Once the Lady Jackets cut the deficit to 1, the teams traded the next five points.

Hill put Sheridan back in front with four straight aces, and the Lady Jackets scored the final three points to take a 2-0 match lead.

Grimmett said the Lady Jackets handled adversity well in the first two sets, something they had struggled with over the summer.

“From what I’ve seen two weeks ago until now, I feel like it was just pure maturity and just the want to win,” Grimmett said. “Extremely proud of the effort and the mindset to battle through that.” With this match being a scrimmage, the plan was always to play three sets. Once Sheridan took a 2-0 lead, the Lady Jackets could have been satisfied with winning the match. Instead, they dominated the final set.

The Lady Bruins took an early 2-1 lead in the third, but Sheridan quickly took control and never gave it back.

Junior libero Mary Lem served three straight aces, and Hill served three of her own en route to finishing the sweep.

Grimmett said it was important for the players to not settle for a 2-1 win but push for 3-0.

“Between sets, I talked about how to handle that, and we’re playing to win,” Grimmett said. “We’re not, at that point, just going out there to finish the night. We want to play to win, whether it’s 25-4 or whatever it is.

“Don’t be satisfied. If you get up 10 points, don’t be satisfied with that 10-point lead.

“You just keep pushing the gas and keep working through it.” Sheridan opens the regular season at home Tuesday against Jacksonville.



