Jefferson County judge calls state of emergency, citing outstanding bills

Jefferson County Judge Gerald Robinson has called an urgent state of emergency after Quorum Court members failed to pass appropriation ordinances to pay bills.

In a letter to all JPs sent on Thursday, Robinson wrote about how their decision to reject the ordinances that would appropriate funds for the county’s bills has put the county in a critical situation.

“The refusal to adopt these ordinances has created a state of emergency for Jefferson County that requires immediate attention and resolution,” said Robinson in the letter. “It is important to emphasize that the county has both a legal and a moral obligation to fulfill, by appropriation, the financial commitments which are detailed within the rejected ordinances.”

A special-called meeting was held Tuesday to address items Robinson vetoed, and justices of the peace voiced their concerns about appropriations. Absent was Alfred Carroll, who excused himself to attend another meeting, and Reginald Johnson.

According to Robinson, work has been completed in the county and outstanding bills still stand that he has been trying to have appropriated since the beginning of the year.

Justice Lloyd Franklin Jr. said in January the Quorum Court did not pass the appropriations but Robinson still made some bill payments and said the invoices presented had already been paid.

“The money still has to be appropriated,” said Robinson to Franklin. “It’s a difference between appropriation and cash.”

Franklin stood firm, telling Robinson if the money wasn’t appropriated he couldn’t spend it.

“Why are we reappropriating money to a fund that already has over $200,000 in it?” asked Franklin.

According to Robinson, the account is for a different payment. He also said multiple bills needed to get paid with some of the accounts in the negative.

Robinson said he had to pay bills from money in other accounts due the JPs' delay in passing the appropriation ordinances.

According to the Thursday letter and invoices that were provided at the meeting, the most recent figures include:

- Simmons Bank, $457,821.53

- Reynolds Construction, $141,013.56; $104,036; $179,790; $30,000

- Mullenix Law Offices PLLC, $45,000

- Castleberry Law Firm PLLC, $7,718.62

- Appropriation Offsetting Negative Balances, $230,582.97

- Management Consultant, $20,000

- Other Professional Services, $35,000

- Fuel Oil and Lubricants, $2,000

- Janitorial Supplies, $2,000

- Other Miscellaneous, $12,000

- Economic Development District, $18,000

- Elections Expenses, $3,000

- Plumbing and Electrical, $6,034

- Parts and Repairs, $46,548.97

- Maintenance and Service Contract, $70,000

- Fire and extended coverage $16,000.00

“By refusing to appropriate funding for these bills, the county exposes itself to significant civil liability,” said Robinson. “The implications of not honoring these obligations can also extend far beyond mere financial consequences.”

Robinson said one of the immediate consequences is the potential negative impact on the county’s credit score.

“Failing to meet financial obligations can result in a downgrade of the county’s credit rating, making it more difficult and expensive to secure loans or financing for essential projects and initiatives,” he said. “This could have a cascading effect on the county’s ability to invest in vital services and infrastructure.”

Robinson also said the rejection of the ordinances has already begun to create a budget crisis, as line items within the budget are now showing negative balances.

“This can lead to disruptions in services, hampering the county’s ability to support its residents effectively. The stability and well-being of our community are at stake,” he said.

Robinson asked the Finance Committee, which includes all JPs, to reconsider its decision and take appropriate action to rectify the situation.

“Amendment 55 assigns the Quorum Court the responsibility of appropriating monies to meet the needs of the county. It is vital that we uphold these commitments, both legally and ethically, to ensure the continued functioning of our county government and the well-being of our constituents,” said Robinson.

“I strongly recommend that the opposing Finance Committee members reconsider the adoption of the attached appropriation ordinances and take the necessary steps to address the state of emergency that has been created. By doing so, we can protect the county’s financial integrity, eliminate civil liability, maintain our creditworthiness, and continue to provide the services our community relies upon.”

In other county business, during Tuesday’s meeting, an appropriation ordinance to appropriate funds to the Quorum Court special legal fund failed in committee.

The motion by Cedric Jackson did not receive a second from the committee. This appropriation ordinance was submitted by the justices to pay for legal representation in the current lawsuit that Robinson has filed against them.

Resolutions and ordinances that did pass included a resolution certifying local government endorsement of a business to participate in the Tax Back program and an appropriation ordinance to transfer funds to County General, Road, Recycling, MECA, Sheriff, Treasurer, Division One and Division Six line items.



