JP held on fake ID, underage drinking

HOT SPRINGS -- Garland County Justice of the Peace Dayton Myers, R-District 7, turned himself in Wednesday afternoon at the county jail after a warrant for his arrest was issued on charges of purchasing and possession of alcohol by a minor and possession of a fraudulent/altered identification.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Myers, 20, used a Mississippi driver's license with a number assigned to another person to enter Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort on July 21. Surveillance video showed him drinking alcoholic beverages and playing nine slot machines. The affidavit says Myers used the fake ID to get into the casino several times in the last year.

The director of security provided Hot Springs police a photocopy of a fake Texas driver's license Myers used to apply for a casino player's card in October 2020, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, Myers faces three counts of underage drinking, an unclassified misdemeanor, and two counts of possessing a fake ID, a class B misdemeanor. Myers said he plans to plead innocent and has retained the Hurst Law Firm.

"There are two sides to every story," Myers said Thursday in a statement to The Sentinel-Record. "This matter is quite complex, more so than it might seem on the face value of the charges.

"I promise that the upcoming proceedings and trial in this case will not impact my representation of the people of Garland County, and I will continue to do my best to serve my constituents."

Myers is serving his first term representing southeast Garland County on the Quorum Court after beating the District 7 incumbent and a third candidate in a runoff for the Republican nomination last summer. He was unopposed in the November general election and a teenager when he took his oath of office in January.

Myers said Thursday he plans to file for reelection this fall for the 2025-26 term.

"Garland County Justice of the Peace Dayton Myers has been an active member in the Republican Party," Republican Party of Garland County Chairwoman Marcia Albaugh said in a statement to the newspaper. "I have seen that he has made many contributions to the quorum court, and he has been a strong advocate for the residents he represents in Garland County.

"I can only hope his work for the Republican Party and the people of Garland County will continue. We have little information about this ordeal, and it would be difficult for me to comment. We keep Dayton and his family in our prayers."