Just the beginning

Indoctrinators. Groomers. Radical leftists. Self-serving partisan extremists. Defenders of the failed status quo. Did I miss any? I have lost count of how many insulting labels have been flung since the Washington bureaucrats and out-of-towners arrived in Arkansas. The litany of insults never ends.

As far as I know, however, none of these have ever been said directly to one of these public enemies, also known as grass-roots organizers and educators. They come in tweets, official communications, and snarky comments at carefully orchestrated private events rebranded as "town-hall meetings." Bravery abounds, as long as we are not eye to eye.

How did we sink this low?

As parents, we try to raise respectful children who do not bully or call people ugly names. We spend time and money in public schools trying to drive the message home that cyber-bullying is wrong. Many hours are spent by principals sorting out social media feuds that spill over into school hours, but I am not sure how we can expect kids to do any better than hypocritical adults who know should better. They do not see those lessons reflected in the wasteland of character assassinations that surround them.

Let me describe the summer of 2023, as seen through the eyes of one of these alleged self-serving partisan extremists.

After waiting for the attorney general to eat up every possible minute of time between rejections of the bill title, which was required to accompany the LEARNS Act petitions, a group of incredibly tenacious citizens managed to put together an organization to train canvassers and distribute petitions statewide. A logistical challenge met with almost zero budget and very little time, the CAPES team (Citizens for Arkansas Public Education and Students) proved that it could indeed be done.

There is nothing self-serving about spending the summer working out in the heat. Nobody was reimbursed for gas and car expenses, including an apparent curse of blown tires among volunteers. Nobody was compensated for their time. People printed their own flyers and made their own signs. The cost of printing petitions was covered by donations from supportive Arkansans. An impressive distribution system sprang up as volunteers networked across the state, sometimes flying by the seat of the pants, but petitions always ended up where they were needed.

I smiled every time I heard "What can I do to help?" "I can take those, where do you need them?" "Sure, I'll be right there." In some areas, canvassers were subjected to insults and verbal attacks by members of the public, but overall, people were grateful for the opportunity to sign. It was a perfect storm of cooperation and selfless generosity.

We had nothing political or personal to gain, just a commitment to preserve public education and all the students therein.

We very nearly pulled it off. I have no doubt that behind all the tweeting and bloviating were some very nervous people who knew that 978 more signatures would have been a cakewalk, but the clock ran out and there was nothing more we could do.

Predictably, the governor's message after the official count amounted to just another hatchet job. I take issue with the statement that we all overwhelmingly voted to support LEARNS. We, the people, did nothing of the sort.

Within the group labeled self-serving extremists, readers may find it interesting to know that even though some are teachers, there are many more professions represented. The long list of current and retired professionals includes business owners, farmer/ranchers, nurses, pharmacists, a mortgage broker, college students, a VA biomedical electronics specialist, corporate managers, an opera singer, a registered dietitian, a speech pathologist, several librarians, a doctor, nonprofit executive directors, and social workers.

Most importantly, all are productive taxpaying citizens of Arkansas. Not exactly the mob of radical leftists that some would have you to believe.

I once had the misfortune of working with a principal who began his first meeting with the faculty by explaining that he was a good boss as long as you never crossed him. He assured us that we would not like him if we made him mad, and he was right. He refused to listen to ideas, got angry if you dared to disagree with him, and was an outright bully toward some employees. The same type of unhealthy environment seems to be firmly entrenched at the Capitol.

The Internet is littered with articles listing common characteristics found in good leaders. Not one of them includes belittling those who stand up in dissent. They all cite several common qualities: The ability to truly listen, respect, empathy, creativity, and humility. Those qualities are hard to find at the Capitol.

Tapping on our devices is not conducive to real communication. Is anyone willing to actually talk in person?

Nobody likes D.C.-style political shenanigans; 53,444 signatures were only the beginning.

Seriously y'all, Regnat Populus.

Shelley Smith of Fox is a retired teacher.