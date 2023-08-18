It's about the plastic

Thank you for printing "You're recycling wrong," which revealed most of what people recycle ends up in the dump. Not because folks aren't recycling, but because our government has failed to properly regulate claims that plastics manufacturers put on their products.

In Little Rock, for example, the only plastics that can be recycled are bottles and jugs marked #1 or #2. Like most cities, Little Rock explicitly says to keep the following out of recycling bins: plastic to-go containers, plastic to-go cups, plastic produce containers, plastic blister packaging, plastic bags of any type, plastic food wrapping, disposable utensils, plastic yogurt containers, etc.

HERB SANDERSON

Little Rock

Paying for 'progress'

I find it interesting how we can waste taxpayers' money. Take the beautification project in Levy in North Little Rock. The street lanes were narrowed so that parking spaces could be installed. The spaces that were built are too narrow in which to park a car. Anyone dumb enough to do so would be lucky if oncoming traffic didn't take a door off the driver's side of the car when he or she tried to exit their vehicle. Flower beds were built between the parking spaces and now the weeds are two feet high since no thought has been given to maintenance. (After all, if it can't be done with a lawnmower, a weed-eater, or a chainsaw, then it doesn't need to be done.)

A similar waste of money is now in progress on Park Hill where the stated goal is to increase "walkability." Of course, no one seems to have noticed that there isn't a single walk-up business along that street.

Progress sure is great. Hope you don't mind helping to pay for it.

JOE WHALEN

North Little Rock

Threat to existence

It is way past time for the people in this country to make some very hard, but essential, choices. What are you willing to sacrifice in order to help save this planet? Do you really need a Mercedes-Benz and a 5,000-square-foot home? If you are rich, which of your luxuries is worth witnessing the destruction of entire ecosystems and the disappearance of many species? Do you really need the numerous vacations and business trips on airplanes which are major sources of pollution?

If you are poor, do you have a reverence for life? All life or just the unborn human type?

I live without a car in a 600-square-foot space. Of course I am old and no longer have to make it to work, but it is still decidedly inconvenient. I certainly have my vices, but I do care deeply about this world and the marvelous assortment of species, many of which are becoming extinct as we speak.

There will be a major and perhaps cataclysmic election in November 2024. If you have any love for this planet we were given, I implore you to never return Donald Trump to power. He would only enable the forces of greed which are threatening our existence.

CATHERINE LAMB

Little Rock

Not present in reality

Re Sarah Huckabee Sanders' guest column: What a sad and angry world Sanders lives in! And it's full of alternate facts.

TENA JOHNSON

England

Remember history

White privilege is front and center in our society and specifically in the imaginations of Republicans. It is obvious they believe it's a world according to their desires and wants. However, the white opinion is not the gospel.

Sarah Sanders, Ron DeSantis, Greg Abbott, and fourth-time-indicted Donald Trump and many other white Republican officials think they have the privilege to tell Black history their way. They are flawed, foolish and will fail. I believe God will not allow it.

Scripture tells us that the history of all people is required by God. In Isaiah, the Lord requires that we remember our history. Black people have a history and it is ours to tell. We know what happens when they tell it. Lies are told.

Christopher Columbus didn't discover a land already occupied. The Civil War was not just about states' rights. It was about their rights to keep slavery. Slavery was brutal, inhumane and built the wealth of America. They want to hide the fact slave owners raped women and then sold their own children. Well, I wouldn't want my heirs to know that either.

Erasing history is the beginning of annihilation of a people.

White privilege is a figment of their imagination. We are woke to your lies; white people need to wake up too.

DEBORAH S. SUTTLAR

Little Rock

Sales tax on utilities

I have wondered for years why citizens are required to pay sales tax on utilities such as gas, water, and electricity. It isn't as if "sales people" or clerks are going door-to-door and asking us to buy their particular brand of natural gas, electricity, or water! At least we have a choice on grocery stores.

Most recently, trying to decipher my Summit gas bill left me "dazed and confused" ... and totally frustrated after asking a representative to explain it to me.

CLARENCE ELLISON

North Little Rock