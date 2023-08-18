Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Little Rock public housing authority given 30 days to submit proposed recovery plan after receiving ‘troubled’ status

by Joseph Flaherty | Today at 4:52 a.m.
Simmons Tower in downtown Little Rock, 425 W. Capitol Ave., is shown in this July 26, 2012 file photo, when it was still called Metropolitan Tower. The building is the home of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Little Rock field office. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staton Breidenthal)

Little Rock's public housing authority has been given 30 days to submit a proposed recovery plan to federal officials now that the authority...

Print Headline: Housing authority called to account

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT