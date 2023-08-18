Donnally Davis withdraws from Little Rock School Board race

Donnally Davis, who filed Wednesday as a candidate for the Little Rock School Board’s Zone 5 seat, said Friday that she is withdrawing from the race, leaving Anna Strong to run unopposed.

“As a former teacher, I have remained passionate about education and our students,” Davis said in a statement Friday. “When this opportunity presented itself, it appeared to be a great way to give back to our community and make a positive impact on the lives of LRSD students.

“Disappointingly, though, that was not the case,” she said, adding that she was stunned by what she called “personal attacks and vitriol from people who do not know me or the policies I support.

“It seems the focus for these individuals is not on student success or achievement but rather on control,” Davis added. “That’s not what I signed up for, and until that changes, the education of our students and overall success of the LRSD will continue to suffer.”

Davis has a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education. She was a classroom teacher for six years in Rogers and Russellville.

Davis and Strong both filed as candidates for the School Board’s Zone 5 seat now held by Ali Noland, who had said earlier this year that she would not seek reelection Noland has endorsed Strong for the board seat.

Amanda Dickens, Pulaski County election coordinator, said Friday afternoon that Davis’ name will appear on the School Board election ballot this November. That’s because Davis did not make her plans to withdraw known prior to Thursday’s deadline for the Pulaski County clerk’s certification of the candidates to the county Election Commission office.

“It’s a very, very tight deadline,” Dickens said. “Filing ended Wednesday and they have to certify to us the very next day. Unfortunately, she did it a little too late.”

Being on the ballot means Davis can receive votes during the election, Dickens said. However, Davis said she will not campaign.

A drawing for ballot positions for Davis and Strong will be Aug. 30. The School Board’s Zone 5 encompasses north-central Little Rock.

The School Board’s Zone 6 is also open for election this year. Incumbent Vicki Hatter filed for reelection to the seat and drew no opposition.

School board terms are for five years and are unpaid.