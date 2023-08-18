Little Rock to reopen cooling centers, as latest heat wave arrives

Cooling centers will be open at five Little Rock community centers beginning Saturday because of a forthcoming heat wave, the city of Little Rock announced Friday afternoon.

The centers that will be open Saturday and then again Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. are:

—Dunbar Community Center, 1001 W. 16th St.

—Southwest Community Center, 6401 Baseline Road.

—Stephens Community Center, 3720 W. 18th St.

—West Central Community Center, 8616 Colonel Glenn Road.

A cooling center at the East Little Rock Community Center, 2500 E. Sixth St., will be open Saturday from 9 a.m-6 p.m., Sunday from noon-6 p.m., and Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. It's the only cooling center that will be open on Sunday.

The city is reopening the cooling center because of weather forecasts showing excessive heat. The cooling centers will be open to any residents who need a safe, comfortable space for a break from the heat, the city said.

The National Weather Service Little Rock office issued an excessive heat warning to be in effect from 1 p.m.-9 p.m. Saturday. Highs would be in the middle 90s, and the heat index value would be up to 107 degrees in the afternoon and evening, according to the weather service.

Sunday may not feel any better.

The weather service forecasts temperatures will climb into the upper 90s on Sunday, with heat index values up to 108 by afternoon and 106 by evening. Monday through Thursday, highs are expected to be in the 100s. As for the forthcoming weekday, the weather service said conditions would grow hotter Monday through Thursday.







