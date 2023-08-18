Sections
LIVE! Music: SOAR NWA offers two days of tunes, too

by Monica Hooper | Today at 1:00 a.m.
The Higher Arkies are set to play Soar NWA at 8:30 p.m. Saturday following Jenna & The Soulshakers and Ben del Shreve. Theyll be at Meteor Guitar Gallery in Bentonville on Oct 7. Keep up with the Higher Arkies at higherarkies.com. (Courtesy Photo)

The sky over SOAR NWA may be full of balloons, but the air will be filled with music.

Music starts at 5 p.m. today with DJ Inversion, Bootleg Royale plays at 6 p.m., Blood on the Mandolin starts at 7 p.m. with Jenna and the Soul Shakers at 8:30 p.m. then Benjamin Del Shreve closes the evening at 9 p.m.

Thomas Sanders kicks off the music at noon Saturday followed by March to August at 1 p.m. Then music starts back with Dominic Roy at 3 p.m., Bad Jacksons at 4 p.m., Alyssa Galvan at 5, Chris Arcana at 6 p.m. Jenna and the Soul Shakers are back at 7 p.m., and the Higher Arkies close out the evening at 8:30 p.m.

Advance tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for children (10 and younger). Ticket prices increase at the gate. Check out soarnwa.com for more information.

ELSEWHERE

Ashtyn Barbaree & the Barbarians, Jess Harp, The Big Sad, Sad Palomino, John Charles perform starting at 6 p.m. today, and The Phlegms, TV Preacher, Fight Dream, Bellwether Sirens and Protohive perform at 6 p.m. Saturday for Anvil Fest -- a two-day community connection event and fundraiser for the Anvil Sessions. The event is free and all ages at CACHE Studios, 1004 S.E. Fifth St. in Bentonville.

Tylo May performs a special concert from noon to 2 p.m. today at McDonald's on Rogers Avenue in Fort Smith during The Lunch Hour Series hosted by KUAF. Dazz and Brie will perform for the next Lunch Hour concert Sept. 1 in Fayetteville. Learn more at kuaf.com/summerconcerts.

Bellwether Sirens and Gardensnakes play at 7 p.m. today for the free Live on the Patio Concert Series at Bike Rack Brewing, 801 S.E. Eighth St., Suite 61, in Bentonville.

Double Wide Trailer performs at 4 p.m. today and Mountain Gypsies perform at 4 p.m. Saturday in Basin Park next to the Basin Park Hotel at 12 Spring St. in Eureka Springs.

Florist and Skullcrusher perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at Clapp Auditorium at Mount Sequoyah, 150 N. Skyline Drive in Fayetteville. (linktr.ee/onthemapshows)

Korey McKelvy Band and The Birthday Boyz perform at 8 p.m today at Kingfish, 262 N. School Ave. in Fayetteville.

Old Dime Box performs at 6:30 p.m. today at La Huerta on Crossover in Fayetteville.

The 1 oz. Jig performs their "End of Summer Tour" at 9:30 p.m. today at Chelsea's, 10 Mountain St. in Eureka Springs.

Beck and Phoenix with Weyes Blood and Sir Chloe play tonight; KidzBop Never Stop tour is Saturday; Sam Hunt with Brett Young & Lily Rose Sunday; and Jelly Roll and Struggle Jennings, Caitlynne Curtis with host Josh Adam Meyers on Thursday at the Walmart AMP in Rogers.

Sip and Sing starts at 7 p.m. with The Rumours Aug. 18; The Atlantics Aug. 19 at Tontitown Winery, 33. N. Barrington St. in Springdale.

Full House and Thanks for Nothing perform at 6 p.m. then Dana Louise opens for Anna Moss & the Nightshades at 9 p.m. today; The Gin & Juice '90s Hip Hop and R&B Party starts at 7 p.m. Saturday at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville. georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

All of Her perform from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at AJ's Oyster House, 115 N. 1oth St. in Fort Smith.

Get your concert or musical happening on our music calendar by reaching out to mhooper@nwaonline.com or just reach out and tell her about your band.

  photo  Singer/songwriter Alyssa Galvan performs at 5 p.m. Saturday during the SOAR NWA festival in Bentonville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette File Photo/Spencer Tirey)
  

Print Headline: LIVE! A Music Calendar

