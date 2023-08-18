LIVE! Music: SOAR NWA offers two days of tunes, too

The sky over SOAR NWA may be full of balloons, but the air will be filled with music.

Music starts at 5 p.m. today with DJ Inversion, Bootleg Royale plays at 6 p.m., Blood on the Mandolin starts at 7 p.m. with Jenna and the Soul Shakers at 8:30 p.m. then Benjamin Del Shreve closes the evening at 9 p.m.

Thomas Sanders kicks off the music at noon Saturday followed by March to August at 1 p.m. Then music starts back with Dominic Roy at 3 p.m., Bad Jacksons at 4 p.m., Alyssa Galvan at 5, Chris Arcana at 6 p.m. Jenna and the Soul Shakers are back at 7 p.m., and the Higher Arkies close out the evening at 8:30 p.m.

Advance tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for children (10 and younger). Ticket prices increase at the gate. Check out soarnwa.com for more information.

ELSEWHERE

Ashtyn Barbaree & the Barbarians, Jess Harp, The Big Sad, Sad Palomino, John Charles perform starting at 6 p.m. today, and The Phlegms, TV Preacher, Fight Dream, Bellwether Sirens and Protohive perform at 6 p.m. Saturday for Anvil Fest -- a two-day community connection event and fundraiser for the Anvil Sessions. The event is free and all ages at CACHE Studios, 1004 S.E. Fifth St. in Bentonville.

Tylo May performs a special concert from noon to 2 p.m. today at McDonald's on Rogers Avenue in Fort Smith during The Lunch Hour Series hosted by KUAF. Dazz and Brie will perform for the next Lunch Hour concert Sept. 1 in Fayetteville. Learn more at kuaf.com/summerconcerts.

Bellwether Sirens and Gardensnakes play at 7 p.m. today for the free Live on the Patio Concert Series at Bike Rack Brewing, 801 S.E. Eighth St., Suite 61, in Bentonville.

Double Wide Trailer performs at 4 p.m. today and Mountain Gypsies perform at 4 p.m. Saturday in Basin Park next to the Basin Park Hotel at 12 Spring St. in Eureka Springs.

Florist and Skullcrusher perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at Clapp Auditorium at Mount Sequoyah, 150 N. Skyline Drive in Fayetteville. (linktr.ee/onthemapshows)

Korey McKelvy Band and The Birthday Boyz perform at 8 p.m today at Kingfish, 262 N. School Ave. in Fayetteville.

Old Dime Box performs at 6:30 p.m. today at La Huerta on Crossover in Fayetteville.

The 1 oz. Jig performs their "End of Summer Tour" at 9:30 p.m. today at Chelsea's, 10 Mountain St. in Eureka Springs.

Beck and Phoenix with Weyes Blood and Sir Chloe play tonight; KidzBop Never Stop tour is Saturday; Sam Hunt with Brett Young & Lily Rose Sunday; and Jelly Roll and Struggle Jennings, Caitlynne Curtis with host Josh Adam Meyers on Thursday at the Walmart AMP in Rogers.

Sip and Sing starts at 7 p.m. with The Rumours Aug. 18; The Atlantics Aug. 19 at Tontitown Winery, 33. N. Barrington St. in Springdale.

Full House and Thanks for Nothing perform at 6 p.m. then Dana Louise opens for Anna Moss & the Nightshades at 9 p.m. today; The Gin & Juice '90s Hip Hop and R&B Party starts at 7 p.m. Saturday at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville. georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

All of Her perform from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at AJ's Oyster House, 115 N. 1oth St. in Fort Smith.

Get your concert or musical happening on our music calendar by reaching out to mhooper@nwaonline.com or just reach out and tell her about your band.