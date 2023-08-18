Local sports roundup

PREP GOLF

Girls

West edges Heritage

Bentonville West was one-stroke better than Rogers Heritage on Thursday, picking up a 139-140 win in a nine-hole match at Highlands Golf Course in Bella Vista.

Tatum Potts and Elle Cozad each shot 43 to lead the Lady Wolverines, while Madison Bell shot 54.

Mackenzie Reeves also shot 43 to lead Heritage, while Ava Henshaw shot 46 and Maggie Nickel shot 51.

Boys

War Eagles defeat Wolverines

Rogers Heritage shot a four-team score of 176 to beat Bentonville West's 183 in a nine-hole match at Highlands Golf Course in Bella Vista.

William Hopper and Fernando Castro shot 43 to lead Heritage. Kale Berens carded a 44 and Brevan Knight a 46.

West's Jude Martinez was the individual medalist with a 41, while Eric Smedlund shot 46 and Bryce Taylor and Brett Potts each with a 48.