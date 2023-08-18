McCreadie always a competitor at Topless 100

Not every racer has figured how to be consistently fast at Batesville Motor Speedway.

In fact, mastering the lightning-quick, high-banked 3/8-mile dirt oval in Locust Grove is something few late model drivers can claim.

Many of the nation's top late model drivers and teams will attempt it tonight and Saturday night during the 31st running of the Comp Cams Topless 100, a crown jewel event in the sport and Arkansas' richest motor sports event. Saturday night's main event pays $50,000 to win.

As far as figuring out how to be quick at Batesville in recent years, no one has done it better than Tim McCreadie.

While he has not won the event since 2008, McCreadie has finished no worse than fifth in four of the past five runnings -- fourth in 2022 and 2021, third in 2020 and fifth in 2017. Only a 12th-place finish in 2019 and a rainout in 2018 have marred the track record for the driver from Watertown, N.Y.

"That's a place where you have to find the right setup and stick with it, but you also can't be afraid to adjust it either," said McCreadie, who also won the Bad Boy 98 at Batesville in 2017. "It all depends on how the track is, how they prep the track."

Tire conservation and preparation has become more and more a requirement for success at Batesville. The track's speed and abrasive surface, as well as Arkansas' August heat, make it even more necessary.

"You have to do tire prep a little different [at Batesville], groove the tires differently and things like that," McCreadie said. "There's been a few years that it hasn't been as abrasive. It's obviously been worse when [the track] rubbers up or they've had to have a day race because of the rain."

More often than not, drivers have had to change tires at some point in order to finish the Topless 100. Pit stops and tire changing may be common in NASCAR and other asphalt racing, but it very rarely happens in dirt racing.

McCreadie is one of the drivers who has been able to make tires last for the duration of the race, one of the reasons for his Batesville success.

"It's more difficult than it once was," he said. "Anymore in these 100-lappers, you're not going to be able to take any laps off like you may have been able to do before. But everyone is so even nowadays, you can't take it easy and give spots away and have reason to think you can get them back later."

McCreadie, the son of Hall of Fame Northeast modified driver "Barefoot" Bob McCreadie, has won the past two national championships in the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, the sanctioning body for the Topless 100. Entering this weekend's event, he sits sixth in the points standings with victories in Sarver, Pa., and Zanesville, Ohio. He also has wins this season in other sanctioning bodies at Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio, and two at Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, Fla.

He said Batesville would be a good place to turn around his season.

"It's a fun race, can be a fun track," McCreadie said. "I like racing there."