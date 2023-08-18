Meeting in Altheimer addresses area floods

They came, armed with stories and images on their phones.

Water surrounding their houses so deep they couldn't come or go. Water in their houses deep enough to ruin carpets and baseboards. So much water they couldn't flush their toilets.

There was anger but mostly frustration at having to deal with the many messes over the years, and the representatives from the Arkansas Black Mayors Association were all ears.

All had come together at the New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Altheimer as part of an effort to take close to $100 million in federal grant money from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Natural Resources Conservation Service to help 19 low-income cities in south and east Arkansas. The purpose is to improve the watersheds in those areas to an extent that rainwater is funneled into bayous and streams in a way that leaves residential areas alone.

"We're stronger together," Ethan N. Dunbar, mayor of Lewisville and president of the Arkansas Black Mayors Association, said at the recently held meeting. "We're here to help this city. We're going to be the best stewards of this money that we can be. We've got some really smart people who can figure this stuff out."

Dunbar said there could have been more than 19 communities -- as many as 60 -- but that's as many as applied for the help.

"Some communities didn't believe and they're not in this program now," he said.

One of those that did believe was Altheimer, whose mayor, Zola Hudson, applied.

"We're really happy this project is happening," Hudson told the gathering. "It's been decades coming. We're here for our community and will be working with them."

During the 90-minute meeting, attended by some 30 residents, those affected by flooding and those who were representing elderly loved ones affected by it heard presentations from those whose expertise is in working through the engineering and necessary paperwork associated with such a project and from engineers who make the key decisions in what needs to be done.

One resident, Michael Allison, showed a video from his phone of the flooding around his house. He said insurance companies don't want to provide coverage when the risk from flooding is high, and efforts to get the problem fixed have gone nowhere.

"Politicians looking for a vote will shake your hand," he said, "but afterward, when they're elected, they don't know you."

Pamela Russell, another resident, said she too has struggled -- and flashed around dozens of photos to prove her point.

"I get all of the water and with it the mold and mildew," she said. "I've had to pull up my carpets and am told to put down cat litter. I can't flush the toilet and then it backs up in the tub and then comes inside the house. We really, really, really need assistance."

"We hear you, we hear you," said Dunbar. "This is confirmation that you need help. We hear your pain; we hear your frustration."

A couple of attendees were from outside of Altheimer area but still eager for help.

Tommy Luther, from Swan Lake, said rain and water from the Arkansas River had taken their toll on the area roads, adding that there are elderly people in Swan Lake who sometimes have to be moved by boat before they can be driven anywhere.

"It's hard to get an 80- or 90-year-old person moved around like that," he said. "It doesn't take long for the water to start building up and washing away the roads."

And then there was Laura Wells from Atkins Lake who said she had attended a similar meeting in Pine Bluff and was going to attend all of the listening sessions she could get to.

She said she lives on 9 acres, but 7 of them stay flooded most of the time because of the way agricultural fields adjacent to her drain.

"I get no assistance," she said. "I had a shed collapse, and I have to replace my sump pump every year. I can't flush the toilets for weeks at a time. We need real help. I've talked to the county judge and road department, but they haven't fixed the problem. I've got 7 acres in cattails. For two years in a row we've had a drought and we are still holding water. This is very much needed."

Seth Boles, a civil engineer with Crafton Tull, which is the firm handling the project, said there will be several phases that involve gathering information, deciding what alternatives there are for addressing the flooding and then picking the best plans. He said it was important that residents send in photos and videos showing what they have experienced but also where exactly the pictures were taken.

That way, he said, engineers can pinpoint problem areas.

Said Kelley Eubanks, with Kee Concrete and Construction: "It's a collaborative process between us and the community."

Officials asked that photos of flooding be sent to photos@AbmaWatershedProject.com. The public is also invited to fill out a survey that can be found at the website: AbmaWatershedProject.com. Those with additional questions were asked to send an email to info@AbmaWatershedProject.com.