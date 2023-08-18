The nation in brief: Mistrial declared in driver attack case





Mistrial declared in driver attack case

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. -- Citing errors by police, a Mississippi judge declared a mistrial Thursday in the case of two white men charged in an attack on a Black FedEx driver who was making a delivery.

Brandon Case and his father, Gregory Case, are charged with attempted first-degree murder, conspiracy and shooting into the vehicle driven by D'Monterrio Gibson in January 2022. Gibson, now 25, was not injured.

Judge David Strong said he made the mistrial decision because of errors by a Brookhaven Police Department detective. On Wednesday, the judge ended the session early after officer Vincent Fernando acknowledged under oath that he had not previously given prosecutors or defense attorneys a videotaped statement police had taken from Gibson.

Sharon McClendon, Gibson's mother, burst out with a loud expletive in the courtroom after the judge's announcement, and she and her son declined to speak to reporters as they left the courthouse. Outside some supporters hugged Gibson.

After Gibson had dropped off a package at a home on a dead-end public road, Gregory Case used a pickup to try to block the van from leaving, and Brandon Case came outside with a gun, prosecutors said. Shots were fired into the van as Gibson tried to drive around the truck. Defense attorneys told jurors thattheir client saw a van outside his mother-in-law's unoccupied home and went to check what was happening.

Footage of N.D. shooting ambush shown

BISMARCK, N.D. -- Dramatic video footage of a shooting ambush last month in Fargo that left one police officer dead and two others and a bystander wounded was shown Thursday, highlighting the surprise nature of the attack on police responding to a routine traffic crash.

North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley and Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski presented the video footage taken from officer Zach Robinson's body camera, scenes that showed the gunman shooting rapid fire from a .223-caliber rifle that took three officers down before he was stopped.

The gunman, 37-year-old Mohamad Barakat, shot and killed Fargo police officer Jake Wallin and wounded officers Andrew Dotas and Tyler Hawes as they responded to a routine traffic crash on July 14, authorities said. Barakat also wounded a bystander, Karlee Koswick, as she tried to flee. Robinson shot and killed Barakat.

After the shooting, investigators found numerous guns, 1,800 rounds of ammunition, a homemade grenade and explosives in Barakat's vehicle. Barakat was a Syrian national who came to the U.S. on an asylum request in 2012 and became a U.S. citizen in 2019, Wrigley has said.

Authorities also said Barakat's internet queries over the past five years included one for "area events where there are crowds," which brought up a news article with the headline, "Thousands enjoy first day of Downtown Fargo Street Fair," a day before the shooting.

Woman sentenced for letter to Trump

WASHINGTON -- A Canadian woman was sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison in Washington on Thursday in the mailing of a threatening letter containing the poison ricin to then-President Donald Trump at the White House.

Pascale Ferrier, 56, had pleaded guilty to violating biological weapons prohibitions in letters sent to Trump and to police officials in Texas, where she had been jailed in 2019 after refusing to leave a park area as it closed.

Her defense attorney Eugene Ohm said Ferrier has no criminal record prior to that and is an "inordinately intelligent" French immigrant who had earned a master's degree in engineering and raised two children as a single parent.

But in September 2020, prosecutors said Ferrier made the ricin, a potentially deadly poison derived from processing castor beans, then mailed it to Trump with a letter that referred to him as "The Ugly Tyrant Clown."

The letter was intercepted at a mail sorting facility in September 2020, before it could reach the White House. She was arrested trying to enter a border crossing in Buffalo, N.Y.

In a winding speech, Ferrier told the judge that she considers herself a "peaceful and genuinely kind person," but gets angry about problems like unfairness, abuses of power and "stupid rules."

Pilots' errors faulted in '21 jet crash

Errors by the two pilots caused a business jet to go into an aerodynamic stall and crash near Lake Tahoe in 2021, killing all six people on board, federal investigators said.

The co-pilot made a mistake in making a steeply banked left turn in an effort to fix a poor approach and line up with one of the runways at Truckee-Tahoe Airport in California, the National Transportation Safety Board said Thursday. Both pilots ignored stall warnings, the agency said.

The pilots were cleared to land on one of the airport's two runways, but calculated that they needed to use the longer runway because of the weight of their twin-engine Bombardier Challenger 605 jet. They circled around and made an unnecessarily sharp turn to line up with the longer runway, the report said.





