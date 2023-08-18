Mountain View eyes repeat title in unsanctioned 8-man

Mountain View's jump to the top eight-man football last season came as a surprise to most people, including its own coaches and players.

The Yellowjackets, in their first season in the unsanctioned classification, went undefeated in the regular season and capped a perfect 10-0 campaign with a 52-32 win over Fountain Lake in the championship game, three weeks after defeating the Cobras in the regular season.

"I think the guys that were on that team would tell you they were surprised and happy with the outcome of last year," Mountain View Coach Michael Gray said. "What they did last year was impressive. They beat two really good teams twice and that's hard to do."

Mountain View enters its second season playing eight-man football in a similar spot as its first -- though this time comes with a target on its back.

The Yellowjackets will dress between 23-25 players to start the season, an uptick from the 17 they had with this time last year.

"I feel the same way I did at this time last year: uncertain," Gray said. "I know everything's brand new. It's the same game but different kids, different positions, playing different people. We want to be competitive. We want to win games. So we have our expectations set like we do every year and that's to go out and when the game's over, try to have a few more points than the other team does. We've got everything set up kind of like we did last year. So hopefully we can have some success."

The Yellowjackets will once again rely on a run-heavy offense, led by Shelton. He'll pair with senior running back Levi Rorie, who rushed for 743 yards and nine touchdowns.

"He's one of those Swiss Army Knife guys," Gray said of Rorie. "[He's] explosive in a way that he's gonna go get the extra yard, he's gonna fall forward."

Mountain View graduated 10 seniors from its title-winning team this spring, but Gray said he feels that experience put together with returning talent has his team in a good position.

"That senior class was special last year," He said. "They worked their tails off to accomplish what they accomplished. But I think that this group this year is right on their tails and going to take over. They get to see what happened last year and are ready to go get it done again."

Mountain View enters the season as the favorite in the north division that also features Cedar Ridge, Corning, Marshall and Rose Bud.

In the south, it is a familiar face -- Fountain Lake -- that stands out with Cutter Morning Star, Genoa Central, Parkers Chapel and Subiaco Academy in contention.

"I do feel like there's no doubt that [Mountain View is] the best team in their division," Fountain Lake Coach Kenny Shelton said. "I feel like our division is a little bit stronger. So we're not going to look past anybody."

The Cobras are replacing quarterback Abe Rose and his top receiving option Juan Diggs. Shelton said his team will lean on senior running back Abram Davis as the rest of the team, including sophomore quarterback Dillon Dettmering, come along.

"If [Adams] doesn't rush for over 1,000 yards this year, I would be shocked," Shelton said. "He's a special kid."

On defense, Fountain Lake returns the top tackler in 8-man a year ago in linebacker Jaron Adams. He made 128 tackles as a sophomore.

"He's unbelievable," Shelton said. "He's got a nose for the football. He just has that instinct you can't coach."

Fountain Lake and Mountain View will face off once again in the regular season, this time on Sept. 22 in Hot Springs.

"It could be a potential preview for the finals," Shelton said. "But like I said, we're at the point now where we don't feel like we're good enough to overlook anybody. We've got to earn it."