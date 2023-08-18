Britney Spears and her husband Sam Asghari separated nearly three weeks ago, and he is seeking spousal support and attorneys’ fees in their divorce, according to his divorce filing.Asghari, 29, filed his petition to dissolve his 14-month-old marriage to the pop 41-year-old pop superstar in Los Angeles County court late Wednesday. Like the vast majority of those who file for divorce in California, he cites irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. An email sent to a Spears representative was not immediately returned. Spears married Asghari at her home in Thousand Oaks, Calif., in a wedding seen as a milestone in her newly reclaimed life after the dissolution just six months earlier of the court conservatorship that controlled her life for more than 13 years. The pop superstar met and began dating Asghari, a model and actor, when he appeared in her video for the song “Slumber Party” in 2016. Their marriage is the first for Asghari and the third for Spears. Since the conservatorship ended, Spears has put out music, but has not performed live in years. Her memoir, “The Woman in Me,” is scheduled to be released in October.

As Rosalynn Carter turns 96 today and Jimmy Carter nears 99, the couple continues to defy the odds. Despite serious health problems — Jimmy Carter entered hospice six months ago and Rosalynn has dementia — they still spend most days sitting beside each other in the living room of the bungalow they built in 1961 in Plains, Ga. Family and friends who see them say that they enjoy some surprisingly good days and that this summer they even went for a ride with the Secret Service to watch Fourth of July fireworks in their hometown. Jimmy Carter is often out of bed first, waiting in his recliner for his wife to emerge. “Rosalynn comes in the room and makes a beeline for this chair and bends over and kisses him,” said Jill Stuckey, a close friend. Jimmy Carter continues to follow the news, including criminal charges filed over former President Donald Trump’s alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election, according to family and friends. Carter, a Democrat who spent years after the White House monitoring voting and promoting fair elections around the world, has publicly criticized Trump’s attempts. Trump in turn has called Carter “a terrible president,” and Carter has joked about how often he is described as a better ex-president than president. Jimmy Carter has now lived longer than any U.S. president. The couple’s 77-year marriage is in the presidential record books, too. Rosalynn is the second-oldest first lady in history. Bess Truman, who died at age 97, has held that record for more than four decades. Carter’s White House spokesman Gerald Rafshoon and others believe a key reason the Carters keep going is that neither wants to leave the other. It was his unwillingness to leave Rosalynn home alone that led to his February decision to opt out of any more “medical intervention,” a close family member said.













Former first lady Rosalynn Carter is shown in this 2021 file photo. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, Pool, File)







