NEWS IN BRIEF

ISG design office opening in Rogers

Connecticut-based ISG, a full-service architecture, engineering, environmental and planning firm, is opening its first Arkansas office in Rogers, the company said Thursday in a news release.

The move comes as part of ISG’s acquisition of Rogers-based Unit Architecture. The design firm’s owner and principal Ryan King will head up ISG’s Arkansas expansion.

“We are thrilled to bring ISG’s services to Arkansas,” ISG Chief Executive Officer Lynn Bruns said in a statement. “By extending our team into this growing community and integrating Ryan’s local relationships, perspective, and development knowledge into our firm’s expertise, ISG will become more responsive and accessible to current and prospective clients.” Bruns said the move offers ISG an opportunity to attract top talent in the region, strengthening its overall team.

ISG employs more than 500 professionals in offices in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, South Dakota, and now in Arkansas.

— John Magsam

Park Plaza plans anniversary event

Park Plaza in Little Rock will celebrate its 35th year as a member of the Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce with a RazorRock Tailgate party on Aug. 31.

The chamber’s Business After Hours events promote networking and connect members to help broaden their contacts and promote their companies.

“Just as football and the Razorbacks remain part of the core spirit of Arkansans, Park Plaza remains a meaningful and crucial landmark to those in Central Arkansas,” Second Horizon Capital Co-Founder and Managing Partner Howard Levine said. Second Horizon purchased the mall in March.

The football tailgate themed party is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. in the mall’s first-floor food court.

“Park Plaza has played a pivotal role in the Little Rock region since it opened in 1960 and, as the retail landscape changes, they are positioning themselves to remain a vital and innovative part of the community,” said Jay Chesshir, chief executive officer and president of the chamber.

Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door.

— Andrew Moreau

Stock index closes 15.95 points lower

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 855.01, down 15.95.

“Interest rate concerns drove the S&P 500 Index lower for a third consecutive day ahead of options expiration [today] with the consumer discretionary and consumer staples sectors underperforming,” said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephen’s Inc.

Shares of Murphy Oil Corp. rose 2.3% and Tyson Foods shares rose 1.3%. P.A.M. Transport Services shares fell 4.1%.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.