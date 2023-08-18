NWA fishing report: Trolling a proven summertime tactic

Beaver Lake: Summer heat is neat, if it's fish you like to eat.

Catfish and walleye are great on a plate, and Jon Conklin, fishing guide, said both can be caught by trolling nightcrawler rigs behind a bottom bouncer weight. Troll the rigs near the bottom 25 to 30 feet deep. Islands near Prairie Creek and Rocky Branch parks are good places to troll for walleye or catfish.

Striped bass can be caught by trolling brood minnows or shad between Point 5 and Beaver Dam. Fishing is best between first light and sunrise. For crappie, troll with crank baits that run 10 to 15 feet deep. Brands that are popular with anglers include Bandit 300, Flicker Shad and Pico. Bluegill fishing is good with worms or a piece of nightcrawler under a bobber. Lay-down trees are good targets for catching bluegill.

Beaver tailwater: Austin Kennedy, fishing guide, said trout are biting prepared trout baits such as Berkley Power Bait or Pautzke Fire Bait. During power generation, switch to small spoons, Rooster Tails or Pautzke Fire Worms. Power generation at Beaver Dam is mainly in the afternoon.

Lake Fayetteville: Lake Fayetteville Marina reports black bass fishing is fair with plastic worms. Bluegill fishing is good with crickets or worms. Crappie fishing is slow.

Lake Sequoyah: Angler Mike McBride recommends fishing for catfish with liver or stink bait. Try for black bass at first light or sunset with top-water lures or plastic worms.

Bella Vista: Nick Gann at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista said black bass are biting plastic worms in shaded, shallow water. Lake Windsor and Loch Lomond are currently the top lakes for bass. Bluegill are biting well on crickets or worms 10 feet deep at any Bella Vista lake. Catfish are biting well on all types of bait at all Bella Vista lakes.

Please note that fishing in Bella Vista is open only to POA members and their guests.

Elk River: Big Elk Floats, Camping and Lodging reports black bass are biting top-water lures early. Go with soft plastics or crank baits later in the day. Deep holes with cover are good places to fish.

Swepco Lake: Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs recommends fishing for black bass at night with big plastic worms in dark colors or spinner baits in dark colors. Crank baits that dive 15 feet may also work at night. For daytime fishing, use plastic worms on a shaky-head or drop-shot rig.

Illinois River: Stroud recommends fishing for black bass with tube baits or small plastic lizards when the water is low.

Eastern Oklahoma: The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports good fishing for largemouth bass with plastic worms, spinner baits, jerk baits or top-water lures along rock, timber or weed beds. Catfish are biting well by drift-fishing with shad around bait schools. White bass fishing is good with minnow-type lures early and late in coves and along flats.

At Lake Tenkiller, black bass are biting well on crank baits, plastic worms, or spinner baits along points or brush. White bass fishing is good with Alabama rigs or inline spinners such as Rooster Tails. Crappie are biting well on minnows or jigs around docks or timber on the main lake.

At Lake Eucha, black bass fishing is good with buzz baits, plastic worms, jerk baits or spinner baits in coves and near weed beds. Crappie are biting fair on jigs or minnows around brush. Bluegill fishing is good with crickets or worms in shallow water. Crappie fishing is slow.

Table Rock Lake: Focused Fishing Guide Service said black bass are biting well on small plastic worms on a drop-shot rig fished vertically. Fish above tree tops or around big docks 25 to 45 feet deep.

Jig and pigs are working in river arms along gravel banks 22 to 35 feet deep. Multiple bass can be caught from one spot. Casting buzz baits is producing fair results for small bass.

-- Compiled by Flip Putthoff