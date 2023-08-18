Off the wire: Kilgore named interim U.S. women’s coach





SOCCER

Kilgore named interim coach

Twila Kilgore will serve as interim coach of the U.S. women's national team following the resignation of Coach Vlatko Andonovski. U.S. Soccer formally announced Andonovski's resignation on Thursday. Kilgore, the first American-born woman to earn U.S. Soccer's top-level Pro License, was an assistant under Andonovski for 1 1/2 years and will lead the team while a search for a permanent coach is conducted. Andonovski's resignation comes less than two weeks after the United States was knocked out of the Women's World Cup earlier than ever before. Previously, Kilgore was an assistant coach with the Houston Dash in the National Women's Soccer League and worked with numerous U.S. youth women's national teams. She's spent 15 years in the college game, as a head coach at UC-Davis and an assistant at Pepperdine before landing the top job there. Kilgore will lead the U.S. team in a pair of exhibition matches against South Africa on Sept. 21 in Cincinnati and on Sept. 24 in Chicago.

Messi 'very happy' in Miami

Lionel Messi spoke publicly Thursday for the first time since announcing on June 7 that he'd join Inter Miami. The 36-year-old said he's still adapting to his new surroundings, but the transition hasn't been too difficult. He has nine goals in six-matches with Inter Miami and has the club on a six-match winning streak. Inter Miami will compete for its first title Saturday against Nashville in the Leagues Cup final.

BASEBALL

Anderson's suspension reduced

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson had his six-game suspension for fighting Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez and triggering a benches-clearing brawl reduced to five games under a settlement with Major League Baseball. Anderson will start serving the punishment Friday, when the White Sox open a three-game series on the road against Colorado. Ramirez served two games after initially being suspended for three. Anderson was given the harsher penalty for instigating the fight on Aug. 5. He and Ramirez faced off in the middle of the infield like boxers. Anderson connected with a couple punches before Ramirez dropped him with a blow to the face. The fight started after Ramirez slid headfirst into second between Anderson's legs with an RBI double. He seemed upset by a hard tag. Cleveland's Manager Terry Francona, closer Emmanuel Clase and third base coach Mike Sarbaugh were suspended one game each for their roles in the brawl. Chicago Manager Pedro Grifol was also suspended for one game. In addition, White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech and Guardians rookie Gabriel Arias were fined an undisclosed amount.

FOOTBALL

Williams done for preseason

Detroit Lions Coach Dan Campbell says receiver Jameson Williams will likely miss the rest of the preseason with a hamstring injury. Williams' injury is another setback for the former Alabama star. He grabbed his right hamstring while running a pass route Wednesday, left the field for treatment and did not return. He hurt his left leg earlier in training camp and missed four practices. Campbell also said Thursday that receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is expected to be back next week after the third-year standout hurt his right ankle in a 7-on-7 drill on Wednesday. The Lions planned to play Williams a lot in preseason games because of his regular-season gambling suspension and lack of on-field experience. The explosive receiver's rookie season was mostly lost as he recovered from an ACL injury sustained while playing in the 2022 national championship. While Williams is suspended, Campbell said he technically can't get treatment from the team.

Burks avoids major injury

The Tennessee Titans have avoided a major injury with wide receiver Treylon Burks' left knee. Titans Coach Mike Vrabel said after practice with the Minnesota Vikings that Burks suffered no structural damage. The Titans were relieved about the prognosis for Burks. NFL Network, citing unidentified sources, reported that Burks sprained his LCL and will be sidelined for at least two weeks. Burks was hurt Wednesday after catching a deep pass in a one-on-one drill, when he fell to the grass after stumbling forward and needed assistance off the field after limping to his feet and clutching his knee. The Titans have higher expectations for their passing attack this season after producing the third-fewest yards in the NFL last season. They added three-time All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Burks was their 2022 first-round draft pick.

Darby joins Ravens

Free agent cornerback Ronald Darby agreed to a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens, a source with direct knowledge of the agreement confirmed to The Baltimore Sun. The deal is reportedly worth up to $3.2 million and comes after Darby had also reportedly worked out for the Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings. The Ravens' secondary has has been ravaged by injuries in recent weeks. On Wednesday, All-Pro cornerback and three-time Pro Bowl selection Marlon Humphrey underwent foot surgery, which could keep him sidelined for at least a month. Other cornerbacks currently sidelined with injuries include Rock Ya-Sin, Damarion Williams, Trayvon Mullen and Arthur Maulet.

HOCKEY

Toews steps away

Former Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews said in an Instagram post that he is stepping away from hockey to get healthy after playing in just 53 games last season. But he stresses he's not retiring. Toews is a free agent after 16 years in Chicago. He missed all of the 2020-21 season and part of last year with symptoms of long covid and chronic immune response syndrome. Toews is a three-time Stanley Cup champion who in 2018 was named one of the 100 greatest players in NHL history.

TENNIS

Alcaraz, Swiatek advance

Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek, the top-ranked players in tennis, got past adverse weather conditions and challenging opponents on to reach the Western & Southern Open quarterfinals. Alcaraz overcame two rain delays totaling 2 hours, 35 minutes and 14th-seeded American Tommy Paul, who beat him last Friday in the Canadian Open quarterfinals, for a 7-6 (6), 6-7 (0), 6-3 win Thursday. Swiatek adjusted to a stiff wind and came from behind to advance to a matchup with 10th-seeded Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic with a 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 win over China's Zheng Quiwen, who eliminated Venus Williams on Wednesday.

MOTOR SPORTS

Massa disputes '08 F1 title

Former Formula One driver Felipe Massa has accused auto racing's governing body of conspiring to prevent him from winning the 2008 title. The Brazilian claims he is the "rightful" champion. Massa was the runner-up to Lewis Hamilton in the 2008 season. He made his claim in a letter sent to the FIA in the first step of a legal battle to take place in Britain. A member of Massa's management team told The AP the letter was also sent to Formula One Management alleging the two bodies failed to act after learning that same year that Renault's Nelson Piquet Jr. had deliberately crashed at the Singapore Grand Prix to help then-teammate Fernando Alonso win the race. The crash caused a safety car to come in with Massa in the lead and squandered his advantage. A calamitous pit stop at the Ferrari boxes soon after cost the Brazilian the race, where he finished 13th.

TRACK AND FIELD

Asmusan deemed eligible

World record-holding hurdler Tobi Amusan is eligible to run at track's world championships after an appeals panel found she had not violated antidoping rules that call for a suspension for missing tests. The decision came about a month after the Nigerian went on social media and announced she had been charged for missing three tests in the span of 12 months.





This is a photo of Treylon Burks of the Tennessee Titans NFL football team. This image reflects the Tennessee Titans active roster as of Friday, June 30, 2023. (AP Photo)





