Optimistic Enos

FAYETTEVILLE -- Dan Enos took an upbeat approach to his only media appearance of fall camp on Thursday, speaking for 25 minutes on the status of the University of Arkansas offense after 12 practices of training camp.

"We've got playmakers, I think, at running back, tight end and wide receiver, and I think we've got a very obviously good playmaker at quarterback," Enos said, referencing KJ Jefferson at the end.

The first-year offensive coordinator, who touched on each position group with a heavy emphasis on the quarterbacks, said the Razorbacks essentially finished up installations this week and have moved into another phase of the scheme training.

"We're now going into kind of like miscellaneous things, if you will," Enos said. "Wrinkles from different things that you want to do. During camp, things always come up as well. If you start doing something well and you go, 'Oh, we might be able to do this off of that.' You know, have complimentary plays to your best plays.

"We're still doing that a little bit, but the majority of the install is all through. We've got the foundation in of what we're going to do from a run game protection and pass game standpoint. We feel really good about it."

Arkansas has one of the best quarterback-tailback combinations in the country with Jefferson and Raheim "Rocket" Sanders and a talented corps of running backs.

However, the Razorbacks have had major turnover at wide receiver and a significant amount at tight end, and seniors Brady Latham and Beaux Limmer are the only returning starters on the offensive line.

Coach Sam Pittman and Jefferson spoke about the pressure put on quarterbacks in the team's first scrimmage last Saturday and the lack of processing time they faced. Enos gave his evaluation of the scrimmage.

"I think that's really not any different than any other scrimmage I've been in," Enos said. "These scrimmage situations are different, because it's not a game. You're trying to create different situational football and they, in my experience, tend to be very pass heavy."

Latham and Limmer spoke about the need to get all the new protection calls down pat as the Razorbacks work toward their second scrimmage on Saturday.

"I don't think that's unusual that you have protection issues in fall camp," Enos said. "But I know this, one thing we do is we don't get conservative. We keep going, because we've got to get better and we've got to practice.

"And I just think the other thing is, we have a very, very talented defense. In particular, in the front seven as far as rushing the passer. We want to challenge our guys and this is the best way to figure out what we can do and what we can't do. It's the best way for our players to gain confidence, too, because they're blocking really, really good players."

The 55-year-old, in his second stint as the Razorbacks' offensive coordinator following a three-year stay from 2015-17, said with KJ Jefferson under center the ceiling is high for the Hogs.

"He's really progressing," Enos said. "I like where he's at. I really like where he's at from a run-game standpoint and a protection standpoint. He's doing a really good job I think of understanding our run game and when things are not going to be good. Or, on the flip side of that, understanding that this might be a better play based off the structure over here and he's doing that at the line of scrimmage.

"He's a really smart, smart young man, and he's got great instincts. Early in the spring he would say, 'Coach, I was thinking about ... and I was thinking about ...' I talked to him. I said, 'Listen, you're smart, you have great instincts. Trust them. If you've got something you think is right then you're probably going to be right so just do it. If you're wrong we're going to fix it later.' "

Enos liked the comparison of Jefferson and Sanders this year to the combo of quarterback Brandon Allen and tailback Alex Collins in 2015.

"I think KJ is a great player," he said. "He's obviously a big athlete that can really run, but he's got really good arm talent. He's a really good passer. When I say that I mean he can pass the ball. He's not a thrower. He's got great touch. He can change the trajectory of the ball.

"I think KJ has the ability to be as good as anybody I've ever coached, and I've coached some good ones. Same thing with Rocket. You would think he's a freshman that just got here. When I say that, his attitude, his demeanor and the way he practices. He does not practice like a guy that rushed for 1,500 yards (1,443) last year and has all these accolades. He rushes like a guy that is hungry and has something to prove."

Enos said some of the same plays he used at Arkansas in that 2015 season still apply today.

"There's certain plays that I always say they stand the test of time," he said. "So there's plays that I've been running since I was a player and things like that. I think we always adjust and adapt and everything but there's certain plays, whether it be run schemes or protections or route combinations that you look back and you continue to run them every year because they're good and they have good answers versus different structure and they give your guys opportunities to be successful."

Enos thinks the largely unproven wide receiver corps is ready to take off, starting with transfers Andrew Armstrong and Isaac TeSlaa.

"Andrew and TeSlaa, both of those guys, I saw them really take off the last week of spring ball and they've continued right where they left off in spring," he said. "They've both been very, very good this camp. I have a tremendous amount of trust in them.

"I think Tyrone [Broden] is a guy that missed a lot of spring, but I think he's had a really good camp, as well, and he's starting to step out a little bit as well. Jaedon Wilson [and] Isaiah Sategna as well.

"We feel like we've got six, seven and then we've got the two freshman [Davion Dozier and Dazmin James] that are playing at a very good level right now. We feel good about that room."

Enos added that the cohesiveness and the communication among the offensive linemen continues to improve.

"Overall, I think we feel really good about those [starting] five and I think we're starting to feel really good about the next five," he said. "Playing together, coming together and like I said, we go out there every day man and ... it's a battle. We practice hard."