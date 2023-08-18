100 years ago

Aug. 18, 1923

EL DORADO -- Suit to restrain Perry H. Chappell, state oil and gas inspector, from enforcing an act passed by the last legislature requiring gasoline products to show test equal to that maintained by the United States Bureau of Mines was heard before Judge M. Lecroy in Second Division Chancery Court today. Plaintiffs were McMillan, Fehlman & Oliver, who operate a pipe line, and the Ouachita Refining Company. ... Each company contended that the standard set by the United States Bureau of Mines could not be maintained in south Arkansas oil products with profit to the producers.

50 years ago

Aug. 18, 1973

Marshall Cherry, superintendent of the Pulaski County Penal Farm, confirmed Friday a report that prisoners on the Farm were on a work strike but refused to discuss details of the incident. ... A "strike" at the county Farm generally means that prisoners being detained there for misdemeanor convictions have refused to leave the bullpen cell where they are housed to go outside to do farm labor on the county-owned farm west of Little Rock near the Arkansas River. ... United States Magistrate Robert W. Faulkner recommended Wednesday that the farm be closed "immediately." In a report to federal Judge J. Smith Henley, who appointed him to inspect the farm in connection with the continuing lawsuit over conditions there, Faulkner said the Farm probably could be brought up to constitutional standards by extensive repairs to the physical plant. However, he said the current conditions were so shocking he couldn't recommend that prisoners be kept at the Farm even for a brief period during which the repairs would be in progress.

25 years ago

Aug. 18, 1998

When it comes to what-I-did-this-summer stories, Preston Strobel should have all his Anthony School classmates beat. The 8-year-old Little Rock acting novice has jumped into the world of major motion pictures with a small but crucial role in Cookie's Fortune, a Robert Altman gothic comedy scheduled for release next spring. Shooting wrapped June 28 in the northern Mississippi town of Holly Springs. Preston spent almost four weeks on the set, two at the start in daily filming. He had to miss end-of-school festivities at Anthony, where he will be a third-grader this fall. This upset the freckle-faced youngster, says his mother, Debbie: "But I told him, '20 years from now, what will you remember?' " He might remember meeting screen stars Glenn Close, Liv Tyler, Chris O'Donnell and Charles Dutton. ... Debbie says the starry names on the set impressed her more than they did Preston. "He wasn't in awe at all," she says. "The only star he knew was Glenn Close, and that was from 101 Dalmatians."

10 years ago

Aug. 18, 2013

State and local authorities Saturday were searching for three inmates who escaped from the Faulkner County jail in Conway, a county sheriff 's office spokesman said. About 2:30 p.m., Joel Vermillion, 28, of Mayflower; Jonathan Jackson, 24, of Greenbrier; and Stacy Wilson, 41, of Vilonia were in the jail's recreational yard when they pulled back a corner of a chain-link fence, broke through a locked chain-link gate and jumped over a barbed-wire fence, Chief Deputy Matt Rice of the Faulkner County sheriff's office said, adding that it was unclear what the men used to break the fence and lock. The men then ran to a nearby business, where they stole a white Chevrolet Lumina, Rice said. ... The men were not believed to be armed at the time of escape, Rice said.