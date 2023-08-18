Paul back from issue with MCL

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas Razorbacks got a welcome sight with the return of starting linebacker Chris Paul to practice No. 12 of training camp on Wednesday.

Paul had been out since last Friday after suffering a slight medial collateral ligament (MCL) issue, meaning the 6-1, 233-pounder had missed three practices plus the first scrimmage of camp last Saturday.

Paul wore a sleeve on his injured knee and showed a slight hitch in his gait. Though he wore his red No. 27 jersey and not a green (no-contact) jersey, Paul worked at the back of the group of linebackers in drills. Normally Paul is out front as the leader of drills.

Coach Sam Pittman said last Saturday he thought Paul would have been available to play if it had been an actual game day. His status for Saturday's scrimmage is not known.

Sophomore Jordan Crook has continued to grow his leadership skills in Paul's absence, and he's been working with the first unit in fastball starts along with redshirt junior transfer Jaheim Thomas. Paul and linebacker Antonio Grier, who had been up with the first team for a big chunk of spring drills, have both been sidelined for several days. Grier, whose injury has not been disclosed, continued to work on the sideline Thursday.

Paul was in contention for representing the Razorbacks at SEC media days, Pittman has said, and he's certainly a strong candidate to be elected as a team captain.

The Razorbacks sent defensive end Landon Jackson to SEC media days in Nashville to pair with quarterback KJ Jefferson and tailback Raheim "Rocket" Sanders.

Coverage work

Freshman corner Jaylon Braxton had a pair of pass break-ups and Isaiah Sategna had another big day to highlight 2-on-3 coverage work during the media viewing portion of practice.

Braxton broke up an out route from KJ Jefferson intended for Tyrone Broden and also slapped away a Rykar Acebo pass intended for Sategna on which the fleet-footed receiver had gotten a notable amount of separation.

Jaylen Lewis also had a similar play, falling behind Broden but recovering and knocking the ball down when Malachi Singleton's pass forced Broden to slow. Broden also dropped a nice deep-ball pass from Singleton.

Sategna made the day's best catch, keeping his concentration as a defender flashed by him to snag a back-shoulder throw from Cade Fortin.

Kamron Bibby made a good-hands sliding catch from Fortin over the middle.

Personnel report

The Razorbacks had their first player in a green no-contact jersey on Thursday as receiver Jaedon Wilson sported one while going through much of the drill work and even the 2-on-3 coverage session.

Coach Sam Pittman went up and put his arms on Wilson's shoulder pads and addressed the team in the middle of the circle near the end of the flex period to open practice. Wilson then called out the break down and the "H-O-G-S" spell out before the Razorbacks broke into a group drill period.

In addition to the return of linebacker Chris Paul, the Razorbacks got freshman defensive lineman Quincy Rhodes back in the mix.

Offensive linemen Devon Manuel, who has been out all week with a concussion, and Joey Su'a continued to work on the sideline along with tight end Nathan Bax, defensive end Jashaud Stewart and linebacker Antonio Grier.

A scout for the New York Jets was in attendance.

Fastballs

KJ Jefferson completed 2 of 3 passes, both of them to Isaiah Sategna, during fastball starts for the first unit. Sategna caught a quick screen over the left edge and a short dig route over the right side.

Jefferson's final pass, intended for tight end Luke Hasz at intermediate depth over the right side, was broken up by Al Walcott.

Jacolby Criswell went 1 for 2 with the second group. His first throw was a completion to tailback AJ Green, who had gone in motion to the left flank. Chris Harris dropped Criswell's second throw over the right edge. Green had a pair of carries to finish out the four-play set.

Cade Fortin went 1 for 1 with the third group and Malachi Singleton was 0 for 1.

Fortin had time to scan the field on his passing rep and found a sliding Kamron Bibby just in front of defensive back Dylan Hasz on an intermediate crossing route. Singleton also had time to set up and scan before throwing wide of tight end Var'keyes Gumms.

Collins tributes

Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek announced an upcoming tribute to former star running back Alex Collins, who died in a traffic accident near his home town of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., late Sunday night.

Yurachek wrote on social media that work is continuing at Reynolds Razorback Stadium for the upcoming season and it "includes a new south end video board & new LED ribbon boards; which are not operational at this time. When they are, we will light the stadium in Razorback Red as a tribute to Alex Collins."

Offensive coordinator Dan Enos, whose first stint at Arkansas began in 2015, the year Collins rushed for 1,577 yards and a school-record 20 touchdowns, called his passing sad news.

"Alex was a great player, obviously, and he was just a wonderful person," Enos said. "Great character. Smile on his face. Practiced really hard. Was a great teammate. His teammates loved him. He came to work every day and was super competitive. That's what I loved about him. The bigger the moment the year I was here with him the better he played. He had so much life left to live. Just a wonderful, beautiful person. Then you read all the things his teammates say about him. Not just here but in the National Football League as well."

Missing Mbake

Sophomore receiver Sam Mbake was having a strong showing in camp before suffering a season-ending knee injury in last Saturday's scrimmage.

"Everybody's really disappointed about Sam's injury," offensive coordinator Dan Enos said. "He was playing very well. He's a really big, strong, athletic guy that can run and is competitive.

"We're really going to miss him. He brought an edge to practice every day, too, the way he practices and goes full speed."

Enos said expects Mbake will go full speed in his recovery.

"He will certainly be back better than ever when he gets through with this," Enos said. "Knowing him the way I've gotten to know him, he's going to have the right mindset and attack that injury and be back better than ever."

Nutt retiring

Houston Nutt, a Little Rock native who led Arkansas to a 75-48 record in 10 seasons (1998-2007), announced in a social media post he is retiring from CBS Sports after working the last 11 seasons as a college football analyst.

"After 11 incredible years, I have decided to say goodbye to my CBS Sports team to spend more time being grandpa ("Pappy") and with family," Nutt wrote. "I sincerely appreciate the opportunity to work alongside such a talented team. I have greatly cherished my time with CBS Sports Network and all the announcers I was fortunate to work alongside."

Nutt, 65, lives in McKinney, Texas. He will be inducted into the UA Sports Hall of Honor the weekend of Arkansas' game against Kent State on Sept. 9 in Fayetteville. The induction ceremony will be on Sept. 8 at the Walton Arts Center.

Pulley pursuits

Offensive coordinator Dan Enos had a running thing with former Hogs cornerback Ryan Pulley during his first stint at Arkansas between 2015-17. The pair were known for barking at each other across the ball in practice for parts of that time.

Enos was asked if that's common for him of if it was just a Ryan Pulley thing.

"That was just a Ryan Pulley thing," Enos said. "He started it. So you know a man can only take so much.

"I never talk across the ball, to be honest with you. I never have. Unless it's a compliment. Like I'll tell a guy, hey, that's a great play. Because iron sharpens iron and we're all trying to be good. But I think Ryan was probably trying to get under my skin a few times and probably caught me on a bad day. But then we made it into a fun thing, so it was good. The guys seemed to enjoy it."