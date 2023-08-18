Pepper spray breaks up crowd at Little Rock Central High fight

A Little Rock police officer used pepper spray to break up a fight among students at Little Rock Central High School on Friday afternoon, officials said.

The altercation involving five girls began outside during second lunch, Principal Nancy Rousseau wrote in an email Friday.

The officer used pepper spray to break up the crowd, Rousseau wrote. The students involved were removed from campus to be disciplined under the terms of the student handbook.

“Needless to say, our team is very disappointed in this situation,” Rousseau wrote.

Rousseau did not say what started the fight. Police spokesman Mark Edwards said he didn’t know the details behind the fight, but he confirmed that none of the students will face charges over the incident, which he said was quickly resolved.