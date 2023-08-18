Pine Bluff man dies after his vehicle struck a tree

A 31-year-old man died Thursday night after striking a large tree at the location of a Pine Bluff business in a single-vehicle accident, according to Pine Bluff police.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release from police Sgt. DeShawn Bennett. State police identified the driver as Jeryl S. Moore of Hensley.

Dispatch received a call at about 9:28 p.m. stating an intoxicated male was driving a silver Chevrolet Silverado that left Colton’s steakhouse in White Hall, according to Bennett. About 12 minutes later, Pine Bluff police were searching for the Silverado when they were advised of an accident with injury at South Camden and Faucett roads.

A silver, 2012 Silverado was facing northbound in the outside lane on South Camden Road and was severely damaged, Bennett said.

The vehicle, according to state police, "was traveling south on U.S. 79B [Camden Road] at a high rate of speed and failed to negotiate the curve at Miramar Drive, left the roadway on the east side of the road and struck a large pine tree before coming to final rest at the corner of Orlando Street."

The Silverado, matching the same Arkansas license plate number reported by the caller from Colton’s, struck a large tree at 2319 South Camden Road, Bennett said. That location matches the address of Sissy’s Log Cabin jewelry.



