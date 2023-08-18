Prices of home resales exceed new in DFW

Lower construction costs and discounted prices have made newly built houses in the Dallas-Fort Worth area less expensive than previously owned homes.

The median price of a new house has fallen 6% from about $423,000 in June 2022 to $398,000 in June 2023, according to Dallas housing consultant Residential Strategies.

Meanwhile, since the start of this year, the price of previously owned homes -- or property listed by real estate agents -- has increased 9%, making new houses about $12,000 less expensive.

Previously owned home prices also briefly surpassed new house prices in June 2022, but before then, such an inversion had never been recorded.

"This departure from the historical trend is likely to result because of the extremely tight housing inventories in the existing-home market and the pressures it puts on price," Residential Strategies principal Ted Wilson said at an industry seminar Thursday.

Higher mortgage rates since last year have dissuaded some homeowners from selling, limiting the amount of new listings on the market. Upgrading or moving can mean paying a dramatically steeper price and taking out a new loan with a higher rate.

"Homeowners just don't want to walk away from an unreplaceable 3% mortgage," Wilson said.

Dallas-Fort Worth homebuilders closed a record number of sales in the second quarter.

A year ago, new houses represented less than a third of all houses sold in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. As of June, they represented almost 38%, according to Residential Strategies.