Razorbacks defensive coordinator Travis Williams pushes aggressive style

FAYETTEVILLE — Travis Williams doesn’t want his first SEC defense to be passive or reactive.

The first-year University of Arkansas defensive coordinator, known for his aggressive style in his first two years calling defenses at Central Florida in 2021-22, said he wants the Razorbacks to be the tone-setters.

“A lot of times offenses put defenses on their heels,” Williams said. “They give you pace and you’ve got to get lined up. They’ll give you unbalanced [lines]. They’ll give you formations to the boundary. So a lot of times defenses are kind of reacting.

“It’s always good for the defense to throw a curveball and make the offense panic a little bit. So that’s my mindset when it comes to blitzing.”

Williams’ media appearance Friday came after Arkansas’ 14th practice of training camp as the Razorbacks crossed over the midway point of their workouts heading into the Sept. 2 season opener against Western Carolina.

The last of the 10 full-time assistants to address the media for fourth-year Coach Sam Pittman, Williams was asked to summarize the vibe surrounding the defense to this point in camp.

“First of all, you can tell the guys like each other,” Williams said. “Bringing high school guys in and guys out of the portal with guys that were already here and trying to put it all together.

“Effort is really what we’ve been kind of honing in on, and trying to fly to the ball. The great thing is they’re trying to do exactly what we’re asking them to do. We tell them there’s going to be stuff we have to correct every day, but control what you can control. It’s fun to coach those guys.”

Williams, a former Auburn linebacker who spent 10 of his first 12 years in the business on the Plains on staffs led by Gene Chizik and Gus Malzahn, took his “togetherness” plan to another level Friday. Williams walked around the room shaking hands with all the media members prior to heading to the speaker’s table.

Linebackers Chris Paul, Jordan Crook and Jaheim Thomas followed their position coach and coordinator to the podium at Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Friday and spoke of what they’ve gathered from Williams’ philosophy.

“Coach T-Will likes to start fast,” Paul said. “He doesn’t like for us to sit back and they throw the first punch. No, we go out there and we go after them.

“We want to welcome any type of physicality, speed, anything. We want to welcome all that to us. So starting fast, that’s really just a bottom-line thing. Staying on top of our game and playing Razorback defense.”

Williams’ unit, led by a deep front, got after their offensive counterparts in last Saturday’s scrimmage, giving the quarterbacks little time to pass, at least during the move-the-ball parts of the workout.

“We have a very, very talented defense, in particular in the front seven as far as rushing the passer,” offensive coordinator Dan Enos said Thursday. “We want to challenge our guys and this is the best way to figure out what we can do and what we can’t do. It’s the best way for our players to gain confidence, too, because they’re blocking really, really good players.”

Williams said the plan is not to be reckless with blitzing but calculating. Also, he said there should be times when a four-man rush should do the deal.

“Everything is really situational and do you need to blitz?” Williams said of evaluating a game plan. “Don’t blitz just to blitz. But I do like to throw the kitchen sink at an offense and make them work at something they saw the week before.”

Williams was asked about the depth he believes the Razorbacks will have this fall, an area where the program has struggled to match some of its SEC West counterparts.

“I think we have enough depth,” Williams said. “It’s just like anybody else: You don’t want to get guys hurt, but you have to get guys ready. That’s why we two-spot, so there’s always guys getting reps. … We have enough depth to get the job done.”

Enos talked up the work done by Williams, who is entering his third season as a college defensive coordinator.

“We’re practicing against a very good scheme,” Enos said. “It’s very multiple, so it’s going to challenge your rules. That’s something I love about fall camp. I love going out there and having our run game and our protections and our routes challenged by different things schematically from a defense.

“Because … it challenges our rules and we have to learn to play real football. Again, we’re going to go in a game and have a really good idea what teams are going to do. But there’s also going to be moments in a game when things are going to come up that maybe you haven’t shown your players during the week. And if you have good, sound rules for what you’re doing, you should be OK.”

Williams shot the compliments right back toward Enos.

“Aw, shoot, Coach Enos, he’s making me better,” Williams said. “He does so many different things that makes us have rules. So many different formations.

“It’s not one of those just line up and go fast. It’s like you’ve got to get down there and you’ve got to process what they’re doing and different things, different shifts and motions. Again, you hear Coach Pittman say all the time, he’s one of the best play-callers he’s ever been around. I’ve experienced that in the six months I’ve been around him.”

Williams said he was pleased with the effort level from the defense in last week’s scrimmage, but he expects more in Saturday’s final full-scale scrimmage of camp.

“You control your effort,” Williams said was a message going into the first scrimmage. “You control a stupid penalty, being offsides, holding, something like that. But we want to see that effort, so when you watch the defense and you’re like, ‘Man, golly, they play hard.’

“Now, we want to execute. … We really want to make sure they’re playing fast and playing physical. Now this scrimmage, this second scrimmage, now, OK, we’re playing fast, we’re playing physical. Let’s make sure we’re executing at a high rate.”

Co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson said Wednesday that communication would be a continual teaching point.

“At the end of the day, if we continue to communicate — we can fix the physical piece of it — but the mental piece and the communication is something that they have to take ownership in,” Woodson said. “And being on the same page.

“And I’m confident that as long we continue to improve our communication, execute the defense and do your job within the defense, we can play with anybody in the country. So I’m just excited to see the steps that we must take going forward.”