Reports say Tyson considering sale of China poultry operations

Tyson Foods is considering selling its poultry operations in China, according to media reports.

On Thursday, a spokesman for the Springdale-based meat giant declined to comment on stories by Reuters and Bloomberg saying it is exploring its options concerning the sale. The stories said Tyson is exploring its options and may try to sell its China poultry operations, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The people said the sale process was in the early stages and that Tyson had hired Goldman Sachs to advise on the sale and send information to potential buyers, according to the reporting.

Tyson Foods has struggled with profitability in recent months, reporting back to back quarterly losses, as it faces pressure on all its meat segments but primarily chicken. It has closed two poultry plants this year and has plans to close four more.

According to its 2022 annual report, Tyson's Asia-Pacific and China-Korea operations include one beef facility, 20 chicken processing facilities, four feed mills and one broiler hatchery.

Tyson shares closed at $54.10, up 70 cents or a little more than 1% in trading Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. Shares have traded as low as $47.11 and as high as $82.03 over the past year.

In Tyson's third quarter reported earlier this month, its International/Other segment booked an operating loss of $234 million, compared to operating income of $12 million for the year ago quarter. The company took a $238 million goodwill impairment on its International Other segment for the quarter.

Earlier this month,Tyson reported a surprise loss of of $417 million, or $1.18 per share, for the quarter that ended on June 30, compared with a profit of $750 million, or $2.07 per share, in last year's third quarter. Tyson said its revenue fell 3% from last year's third quarter, to $13.14 billion. The sales decline was mainly in the pork and chicken segments, Tyson said.

During the call Tyson said it will close four plants in the United States -- one in North Little Rock, plants in Noel and Dexter, Mo., and a plant in Corydon, Ind.. The four plants employ just shy of 3,000 workers.

That brings the total of Tyson's poultry plant closures to six this fiscal year. In May the company closed a plant in Van Buren which employed a little over 950 and one in Virginia with nearly 700 workers.