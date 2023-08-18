Rodriguez powers Mariners past Royals with 5 RBI

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Seattle Mariners had just squandered another opportunity on the basepaths, and seen their lead against the Kansas City Royals disappear, when Julio Rodriguez stepped to the plate with two runners aboard in the eighth inning Thursday.

George Kirby knew something special was about to happen.

The Mariners' starting pitcher, whose day on the mound had long been done, proceeded to watch the 22-year-old All-Star rip the first pitch he saw from Kansas City reliever Carlos Hernandez over the left-field bullpen. The homer gave Rodriguez a career-best five hits to go with five RBI and, more importantly, lifted the streaking Mariners to a 6-4 series-ending win that left them a half-game back of Toronto for the third American League wild card.

"Thank God for Julio," Kirby said with a smirk, before adding: "I'd have hated to be the opposing pitcher this week."

Rodriguez had 12 hits in the four-game set, setting a franchise record for any series, and joined some elite company in several ways: He's the fourth Mariners player with at least four hits in back-to-back games, the fifth player in club history with a five-hit, five-RBI game, and the first Seattle player with at least 20 homers in each of his first two seasons.

Oh, and to go with all those homers, Rodriguez already has 30 stolen bases this season. That puts him alongside Alex Rodriguez, Mike Cameron and Ruppert Jones as the only Mariners players in the 20-30 club.

"That's absolutely as good as you can do in this league," Seattle Manager Scott Servais said. "I don't care who you're facing."

Cal Raleigh homered for the second straight game in the ninth inning to give Seattle's bullpen some breathing room, though it hardly needed it. Isaiah Campbell (3-0) earned the win with a scoreless seventh, Trent Thornton tossed a perfect eighth and Matt Brash breezed through the ninth to pick up his fourth save.

Carlos Hernandez (1-8) took the loss when Rodriguez pounded the first pitch he threw to left field.

Nelson Velazquez homered for the fourth time in seven games since his arrival in a trade to Kansas City. MJ Melendez, Michael Massey and Freddy Fermin also drove in runs for the Royals during a fitting finish to a wacky series.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Mets 4, Cardinals 2 Pete Alfonso hit a two-run homer. and José Quintana won for the first time this season as New York beat St. Louis. Quintana (1-4) beat his former team by pitching into the seventh inning. He gave up three hits, including a homer in the seventh to Tyler O'Neill, and two runs. It was his first time facing the Cardinals since signing with the Mets as a free agent in the offseason. Tim Locastro led off the ninth with a pinch-hit home run, his first this season for New York. It was the third one of his career. Trevor Gott pitched the ninth for his first save. He got Paul Goldschmidt looking with two on to end the game. The Mets have won four of their past five games. The loss denied Adam Wainwright (3-8) a chance to pick up career win No. 199. But it was a better outing for the 41-year-old right-hander, who is in his final season. Wainwright, plagued by injuries and ineffectiveness this season, pitched six innings, throwing 93 pitches. Wainwright, who turns 42 on Aug. 30, allowed three runs on four hits in his third-longest outing this season. In his last outing, Wainwright allowed eight runs in one inning in the shortest start of his career against Kansas City.

DIAMONDBACKS 3, PADRES 1 Top NL Cy Young Award contender Zac Gallen beat San Diego for the second straight start, and Tommy Pham and Gabriel Moreno homered to give Arizona a victory in the opener of a four-game series between teams trying to keep their wild-card hopes from slipping away. Each team had just three hits. The Diamondbacks won their third straight and the Padres lost for the eighth time in 11 games. Gallen (13-5) held the Padres to one run and three hits in 6 1/3 innings while striking out three and walking one. The right-hander beat the Padres 3-0 in his previous start Saturday in Phoenix, throwing six innings of four-hit ball with eight strikeouts

INTERLEAGUE

NATIONALS 10, RED SOX 7 Chris Sale failed to get through the fifth inning in his second start back from a shoulder injury, and visiting Boston suffered another blow to its playoff hopes in a loss to Washington. Luis Urías hit his first grand slam in the seventh as Boston tried to rally from eight runs down. Rafael Devers added a two-run homer later in the inning, getting the Red Sox within 9-7, but the rally failed as Kyle Finnegan earned his 19th save in 26 chances. Sale (5-3) was lifted with one out in the fifth. Josh Winckowski entered and gave up a tiebreaking two-run double to Joey Meneses, the first of four straight hits by the Nationals, who scored five times in the inning. Meneses drove in five runs and Patrick Corbin (8-11) pitched six sharp innings for rebuilding Washington. Keibert Ruiz went 3 for 3. Rookie Triston Casas hit his 20th homer of the season for the Red Sox, who slipped 3 1/2 games behind AL East rival Toronto for the final wild-card spot and are fourth in the AL East.





Thursday’s games

NATIONAL LEAGUE

NY Mets 4, St. Louis 2

Arizona 3, San Diego 1

LA Dodgers 1, Milwaukee 0

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Seattle 6, Kansas City 4

Detroit at Cleveland, ppd.

INTERLEAGUE

Washington 10, Boston 7







