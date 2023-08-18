ScreenTime

While most of the summer blockbusters have already blown through, there are a few stragglers opening this week.

"Blue Beetle," (PG-13, 2 hours, 7 minutes, in theaters ) While DC Studios may be reeling a bit from the disappointing performance of "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" and "The Flash," early returns suggest "Blue Beetle" could get them back on track. (One caveat: most of the early reaction seems to be from hand-picked film bloggers, influencers and fans who might be pre-disposed to favoring the film. We've seen this before, as when one hyperventilating previewer hailed "The Flash" as "the best superhero movie ever!") Anyway the story introduces recent college grad Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña), who returns home from college hoping to find himself. With the help of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology he does just that. With George Lopez, Adriana Barraza, Harvey Guillén, Raoul Max Trujillo, Bruna Marquezine, Susan Sarandon; directed by Angel Manuel Soto.

"Strays," (R, 1 hour, 33 minutes, in theaters) Will Ferrell and Jamie Foxx star as, respectively, a naïve, relentlessly optimistic Border Terrier named Reggie and a streetwise Boston Terrier named Bug, in this live action, highly profane comedy. After Reggie is abandoned on the streets by his scummy owner (Will Forte), Bug (and others) help him plot revenge. With Sofia Vergara, Chris Miller, Isla Fisher, Randall Park, Josh Gad, Jimmy Tatro, Rob Riggle; directed by Josh Greenbaum.

"Back on the Strip," (R, 1 hour, 57 minutes, in theaters) A young, would-be magician named Merlin (Spence Moore II) moves to Las Vegas to follow his dream but ends up working as a stripper. With Colleen Camp, Tiffany Haddish, J.B. Smoove, Kevin Hart, Wesley Snipes, Bill Bellamy, Gary Owen; directed by Chris Spencer.

More streaming ideas for those of us who prefer to spend summer evenings in air-conditioned rooms containing screens (large or small):

"Storage Locker" (not rated, 1 hour, 53 minutes, On Demand on Aug. 22) Starting out creepy and getting creepier by the minute, this concerns a dedicated (creepy) comic book collector who meets mysterious sisters running a secret collectors' society. They have something he wants; to get it, he must battle an undefined, determined presence that lurks in the siblings' deadly storage facility. With Mike Gassaway, Bobbie Grace, Avery Mayo, Meredyth Fowler, David Trevino, Allen Danziger; written and directed by Ray Spivey; the film won Best Feature and Best Director awards at the recent Hollywood Blood Horror Festival.

"Jules" (PG-13, 1 hour, 27 minutes, On Demand) An appealing, unconventional tale in which an aging man living quietly in a small western Pennsylvania town finds his existence upended when a UFO and its extra-terrestrial passenger crash-lands in his backyard; soon, he develops a close relationship with the extra-terrestrial he calls Jules. So do his not-so-young neighbors. With Ben Kingsley, Jane Curtin, Zoë Winters, Jade Quon, Harriet Harris; directed by Marc Turtletaub.

"LOLA" (not rated, 1 hour, 19 minutes, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV) A clever documentary-like narrative fantasy shot on 16mm film, set in 1940 England, involves sisters Thomasina Hanbury and Martha Hanbury who build a machine named LOLA (after the girls' deceased mother) that can intercept radio and TV broadcasts from the future. Although it gives them an entertaining taste of music from the likes of David Bowie and the Kinks, they decide to use it as a weapon of intelligence in the unsettling era of World War II. With Stefanie Martini, Emma Appleton, Rory Fleck Byrne; directed and co-written by Andrew Legge.

"The YouTube Effect" (not rated, 1 hour, 39 minutes, Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Vudu) From director Alex Winter comes this meandering yet informative feature documentary on the ascension of video-sharing website YouTube, which influences how many of its users interact with the world. With Caleb Cain, Steve Chen, Carrie Goldberg Loann, and an electronic score from composer Paul Haslinger.

"Trader" (not rated, 1 hour, 24 minutes, On Demand) A tense female-focused thriller -- taking place in a single claustrophobic location of a basement apartment -- in which an ambitious and manipulative sociopath uses her wits and skills to take on the insular world of stock-market trading. With Kimberly-Sue Murray (and only Murray, along with the voices of Shaun Benson, Ellen Dubin, Samora Smallwood, Art Hindle; written and directed by Corey Stanton.

"Sorry, We're Closed" (not rated, 1 hour, 17 minutes, On Demand) A revealing and inspiring documentary set in the summer of 2020, when restaurants are doubly hit by covid-19 and the aftermath of George Floyd's murder, when Chef Elizabeth Falkner sets out across the country to check in with chef and restaurateur colleagues to find out how they are coping with the challenging task of keeping their doors open. With Dominique Crenn, Nancy Silverton, Alice Waters, Emma Bengtsson, Maneet Chauhan; directed by Peter Ferriero.