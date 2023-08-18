Sex assaults reviewed at military academies

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. military academies must improve their leadership, stop toxic practices such as hazing and shift behavior training into the classrooms, according to a Pentagon study aimed at addressing an alarming spike in sexual assaults and misconduct.

U.S. officials said the academies must train student leaders better to help their classmates and upend what has been a disconnect between what the cadets and midshipmen are learning in school and the behavior they see by those mentors. The review calls for additional senior officers and enlisted leaders to work with students at the Army, Navy and Air Force academies.

The report, which was released Thursday, says that too often discussions about stress relief, misconduct, social media and other life issues take place after hours or on the weekends. The report recommends that those topics be addressed in classes and graded to promote their importance.

The study comes on the heels of a report this year that showed a sharp spike in reported sexual assaults at the academies during the 2021-22 school year. It said that one in five female students said in an anonymous survey that they had experienced unwanted sexual contact. The survey results were the highest since the Defense Department began collecting that data many years ago.

Student-reported assaults at the academies jumped 18% overall compared with the previous year, fueled in part by the Navy, which had nearly double the number in 2022, compared with 2021. The anonymous survey accompanying the report found increases in all types of unwanted sexual contact -- from touching to rape -- at all the schools. And it cited alcohol as a key factor.

In response to the spike in assaults, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered on-site evaluations at the U.S. Naval Academy in Maryland, the Air Force Academy in Colorado and the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in New York, to explore the issues and identify solutions. The new report makes several immediate and longer-term recommendations to improve prevention and eliminate toxic climates.

In a memo, Austin acknowledges that the academies "have far more work to do to halt sexual assault and harassment."

Elizabeth Foster, executive director of the Pentagon's force resiliency office, told reporters Thursday that the study will set up ways to measure whether the changes are working. But she cautioned that "not only are they going to take time to implement, but cultural change does take time."

Foster and Andra Tharp, the senior prevention adviser for the force resiliency office, said that while the academies offer a lot of strong programs, toxic and unhealthy command climates make them less effective. When cadets and midshipmen learn one thing about leadership or prevention in the classroom, but they don't see it reinforced in other settings, it sends mixed messages about what to expect, how to be treated and how to treat others. These mixed messages create cynicism and distrust.