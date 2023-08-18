Siloam Springs holding town hall event July 24

SILOAM SPRINGS -- The Planning Department will hold a town hall meeting from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday at the Siloam Springs Public Library.

The purpose of the meeting will be to give citizens a chance to learn all about the community planning process, according to Senior Planner Ben Rhoads.

"So kind of a look underneath the hood," Rhoads said Aug. 8 during the Planning Commission meeting. "To pull back the curtain as to what we do day to day here at City Hall when these applications come before you, how they actually get to the form where you are reviewing them, how the staff reports are put together."

The Planning Department will go over the technical review process, Rhoads said. The department was asked by city leadership to put on the town hall in order to show people how applications get approved.

The town hall will be technical but will help citizens better understand the planning process, Rhoads said. The Planning Commission, city Board of Directors, media and area developers are also invited to the event.

Rhoads said the Planning Department will do a slide how presentation, then open the meeting up for questions from the audience.

During the Aug. 8 meeting, the Planning Commission also approved the following items, all of which will go before the Board of Directors on Sept. 5:

Special use development permit for 928 Crow St.

Special use development permit for 799 S. Lincoln St.

Special use development permit for 2790 Meridian Place Unit A.