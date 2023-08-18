Springdale-based charter school that would provide digital, in-person instruction rejected

The Arkansas Charter Authorizing Panel on Thursday rejected an application for a Springdale-based open-enrollment charter school that would provide a mix of digital and in-person instruction.

The panel, citing a lack of clarity in the application, voted 5-0 to deny the plan for the Freedom Learning Academy that was presented by a former Arkansas superintendent, Andrew Curry.

Panel members made the decision at a meeting in which they also voted to defer for 60 days a decision on the proposed Garfield Scholars' Academy, a charter school for kindergarten through eighth graders in Garfield, which is within the boundaries of the Rogers School District.

The panel, composed of state agency employees and other interested citizens, made the decisions on the third day of reviewing and acting on plans for charter schools that would, if approved, open in the 2024-25 school year.

This year's round of applications comes just after the Arkansas LEARNS Act, or Act 237 of 2023, eliminated any cap on the number of charter schools that can be operated in the state by nonprofit organizations rather than traditional public school districts.

The new law also streamlines the charter renewal process.

The 145-page omnibus LEARNS Act is Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' signature piece of legislation. LEARNS stands for literacy, empowerment, accountability, readiness, networking and safety.

Currently there are 22 state charters issued, some of which cover only one school while others authorize the operation of multiple campuses.

Curry told the panel the Freedom Learning Academy would provide families -- particularly home-school families -- with a hybrid education program in which students in grades five through 12 would spend two days a week with teachers and fellow students at a learning center and do their school work at home the remaining three days.

The first learning center would be in Springdale but other centers could be opened later in parts of the state where there are concentrations of home school families.

As many as 30,000 Arkansas students are in home schools, Curry said, which is a population larger than the enrollment in the state's largest school district.

He called the proposed hybrid school a bridge between a solely virtual instruction program and a traditional public school. The proposed school would give parents the benefits of a public school -- with its state-approved digital curriculum, licensed teachers, special services and other resources -- while maintaining the home school family's autonomy.

Panel members had myriad questions and concerns about the scheduling of initially three teachers to work with their students at the learning center while also being in contact with those students working from home.

There were also concerns about the lack of involvement in the plan's development by the Arkansas Public School Resource Center or any other consultants.

"The concept brings forward a different process to offer instruction to home school families. The implementation of the model was not clearly stated in the application or the testimony," panel member Sonja Wright-McMurray said in voting to deny approval of the application.

Panel member Phil Baldwin cited "numerous uncertainties about the business model and the effectiveness of the school structure.

GARFIELD SCHOLARS' ACADEMY

The Garfield Scholars' Academy proposal for 340 students in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade was developed in response to the Rogers School District deciding to close the state-graded B Garfield Elementary School after the 2023-24 school year. A total of 150 students in kindergarten through fifth grade would be the cap for the school's first year of operation.

Joy Sawyer, chief operating officer for the proposed school, said the charter would feature a traditional educational program with an emphasis on agriculture and economics -- a reflection of the farming community surrounding Garfield.

At least initially, the school would be housed in the community's First Baptist Church at a price of $1 a month.

Charter panel planners offered assurances they had budgeted conservatively for the school and said they expect "the floodgates to open" with donations and grants once a state charter is approved for the school.

But Wright-McMurray questioned whether the school was sustainable if it must rely on staff members to do multiple jobs.

A motion to approve the charter plan was defeated in a tie vote of the panel, causing its chairman, Matthew Sutherlin, to cast the deciding "no" vote.

Sutherlin suggested that the school planners could return to the panel later this year with additional information regarding finances and support for its business operations from the Arkansas Public School Resource Center. The center offers support to charter schools statewide, including the awarding of planning and startup grants.

The state Charter Authorizing Panel on Tuesday endorsed the proposed Academy of Math and Science -- Arkansas, an open-enrollment charter school that would serve up to 600 in kindergarten through eighth grade in southwest Little Rock.

On Wednesday, the panel endorsed the proposed Bentonville School For Advanced Studies, a liberal arts charter school for grades five through 12. The panel deferred action for several weeks on the proposed Institute of Creative Arts in Fort Smith to give planners more time to develop the academics and staffing components of their proposal.