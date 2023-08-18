Have you ever been caught in a life storm? Most of us have. If not, keep living, and you will. Maybe you know someone who has. A sudden storm blows into your life without warning, and instead of uprooting trees, it shakes the very foundation of your life.

Many people today are dealing with the storm of fear. What is this world coming to? What about covid-19? Will It ever go away? Some of us deal with health, financial, and relational storms. The winds of adversity suddenly blow into your life, and you must decide what to allow those winds to do to you. Will they blow you away from God or closer to Him?

In Acts chapter 27, the Apostle Paul tells what happened on the ship taking him to see Ceasar. They sailed in the wrong season, against his Godly advice, and ended up in a deadly storm.

Are you in a storm because you neglected Godly advice? In Acts 27:9-11, they got Godly advice, but they blew it off and followed the advice of the so-called experts. 2 Corinthians 11:25 records that Paul had been shipwrecked three times. So, he knew a few things about storms. However, they blew him off and went with the crowd.

Be reminded that you can get into much trouble following the crowd. Scripture says,” Broad is the road that leads to destruction. Many are those who travel on it” [Matthew 7:13-14].

However, you can stand in a life storm when you realize that God has a purpose for your life. And that purpose is for you to give Him glory and to have faith in Him no matter what you are going through.

In Luke 22:31, Jesus told Peter, “Simon, Simon, behold, Satan has asked for you, that he may sift you as wheat. But I have prayed that your faith shall not fail, and when you have returned to me, strengthen your brethren.”

Let me be honest with you. I thank God for my family’s prayers, your prayers, and the saints’ prayers. But above all, I get mighty happy when I think that out of all that Jesus has to do daily, He takes time to pray for me. That should bless someone reading this.

Jesus knows where you are, what you are going through, and how much you can bear, and he takes time to pray for you and your faith as you navigate the various storms of life. I thank God that every time I need strength and encouragement to endure, He is right there at the Father’s right hand, interceding on my behalf, saying Father, bless him, encourage him, protect him, and strengthen him. Jesus knows all about our struggles.

You can stand in a life storm, knowing they are temporary. Jesus says to Peter in Luke 22:32: “When you come out, strengthen your brothers.” Jesus doesn’t say, “If you come out,” He says, “When you come out.”

In other words, the storm is only temporary. I think He is saying to someone reading this that not only is your storm temporary, but it’s also a testimony. You see, somebody around you needs to know that light is at the end of every dark tunnel. And on the other side of every storm, there is a rainbow.

Somebody needs to know that God will bring you out of your trouble. And that He is a waymaker and a bridge over troubled waters. May I remind you today of the words of a song written by Jennie Wilson?“

Time is filled with swift transition. Naught of earth unmoved can stand. Build your hopes on things eternal. Hold to God’s unchanging hands.”

Be encouraged!

Rev. Chestine Sims Jr. of White Hall is the pastor of St. John AME Church at Pine Bluff. The community is invited to join the church for worship in person and on Facebook live at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

