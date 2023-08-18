Threats to Georgia grand jurors probed

Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat's office said Thursday that it was investigating online threats against the grand jurors who voted this week to indict former President Donald Trump and 18 others, accusing them of conspiring to overturn Georgia's 2020 election results.

The jurors' names are listed early in the sprawling 98-page indictment, as required in Georgia, making the state an outlier among federal and state court systems.

Now some of those jurors have had their faces, social media profiles, and possible addresses and phone numbers shared on internet sites, in some cases with the suggestion that they should be harassed -- though it was unclear Thursday if anyone had followed up on those suggestions.

The sheriff's office said in a statement that it was aware of online threats against grand jurors and was working with other agencies to track down their origin. It did not answer inquiries about whether any jurors had reported harassment.

"Every time something like this happens you are going to have more or less the same type of reaction," said Jon Lewis, a research fellow at the George Washington University Program on Extremism.

The online reaction to this week's indictment on far-right message boards has mirrored that of Trump's prior three indictments, Lewis said. But just because such threats have become commonplace, it does not mean the danger is lessened, he said.

Other Trump prosecutions have also resulted in threats. A Texas woman was charged this month with threatening to kill Tanya S. Chutkan, the judge in Washington who is overseeing the federal election interference case against the former president.

According to an affidavit filed by an agent with the Federal Protective Service, Abigail Jo Shry left a voicemail on the telephone of U.S. District Court Judge Tonya Chutkan in Washington, D.C., threatening to kill her, U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, and "anyone who went after former President Trump." The arrest was first reported by Bloomberg Law.

"You are in our sights, we want to kill you," Shry said in a message punctuated with racial epithets.

Lewis called the diatribe, "very clear threatening language towards a sitting U.S. District Court judge."

"I think that should obviously be a concern, when you look at the fact that the identities of average American citizens who were part of this grand jury are now out there in the public space as well," he said.

INFORMATION ON JURORS

The jurors in the Georgia case were drawn from across Fulton County, where District Attorney Fani Willis spent 2½ years investigating actions by Trump and his allies in the aftermath of the 2020 election and presented evidence to the jury Monday. Twelve of the 23 jurors were required to approve an indictment.

Soon after the indictment was released late Monday, some on social media began scrutinizing the jurors' identities and revealing their personal details.

"I thought it only fair to share a few names from that grand jury," one user wrote on Facebook on Wednesday, including possible addresses and phone numbers for several jurors. "I will continue to post the other jurors as I find them." (The post was later removed by site administrators, a spokesperson for Meta, Facebook's parent company, said in an email.)

On Truth Social, the social media platform founded by Trump -- who has himself lashed out at prosecutors, judges and private citizens who have sued him -- many users reposted the names. In one response to a list of several jurors, a user urged others to make them "infamous" and to "make sure they can't walk down the street."

Media Matters, a liberal nonprofit that monitors conservative media organizations, collected other messages posted on one online board that included threats of violence against the jurors and called the list of their names and addresses a "hit list."

The New York Times viewed writings on nearly a dozen channels of the messaging app Telegram, where the jurors' information was being shared. In many of those channels, claims were made regarding the race or religious background of the jurors based on their names or their politics. Several people shared posts from one apparent grand juror who supported Democrats in the past.

Jon B. Gould, a lawyer and criminologist at the University of California, Irvine, said Georgia was fairly unusual in making grand jurors' names public. It opens up the possibility that they could be harassed for their decisions, he said, especially in cases involving gangs and organized crime.

Diane Peress, a former state and federal prosecutor who teaches at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, said prosecutors in New York state and the federal system took pains to keep the names of grand jurors secret. For instance, jurors are usually referred to only by number during grand jury proceedings in New York.

The American Bar Association condemned any threats as well as the sharing of other personal information about the grand jurors online.

"The civic-minded members of the Georgia grand jury performed their duty to support our democracy," the association's statement said. "It is unconscionable that their lives should be upended and safety threatened for being good citizens."

One reason for the Georgia rule requiring the release of the jurors' names, said Michael Mears, a professor at John Marshall Law School in Atlanta, is to give defense lawyers a tiny window into the proceedings -- letting them check, for instance, whether any of the jurors should have been excluded because they were felons or resided outside the county.

Aside from the names, procedures in Georgia are more secretive than in New York, the other state jurisdiction where Trump has been charged with crimes. New York keeps a record of grand jury proceedings and testimony, which is turned over to the defense and can be used at trial.

But in Georgia, records are not kept nor is a transcript made, Mears said, making it extremely difficult to challenge the grand jury's decision.

NEWS CONFERENCE CANCELLED

The threats emerged before Trump said he won't be holding a press conference next week to unveil what he claims is new evidence of fraud in the 2020 election in Georgia, citing the advice of lawyers.

"Rather than releasing the Report on the Rigged & Stolen Georgia 2020 Presidential Election on Monday, my lawyers would prefer putting this, I believe, Irrefutable & Overwhelming evidence of Election Fraud & Irregularities in formal Legal Filings as we fight to dismiss this disgraceful Indictment," he wrote on his social media site Thursday evening. He added, "Therefore, the News Conference is no longer necessary!"

Trump had announced that he would be holding the event hours after a grand jury voted to charge him and others in a sweeping alleged conspiracy to overturn the results of the 2020 election and stop the peaceful transition of power.

He had said he would use the "major News Conference" at his Bedminster, N.J., golf club Monday morning to release what he claimed was an "almost complete" report, adding, "Based on the results of this CONCLUSIVE Report, all charges should be dropped against me & others -- There will be a complete EXONERATION!"

Federal and state election officials and Trump's own attorney general has said there is no credible evidence that the election was tainted. The former president's allegations of fraud were also roundly rejected by courts, including by judges Trump appointed.

In Georgia, the state at the center of his latest indictment, three recounts were conducted after the election -- each of which confirmed his loss to Biden.

Trump advisers have long urged him to spend less time airing his grievances about the 2020 election and more time focused on his plans for the future. Trump has already been warned to watch his public comments. Chutkan warned the former president that there are limits to what he can publicly say about evidence in the investigation as he campaigns for a second term in the White House.

The judge said that the more "inflammatory" statements are made about the case, the greater her urgency will be to move quickly to trial to prevent witness intimidation or jury pool contamination.

"I will take whatever measures are necessary to safeguard the integrity of the case," she said.

Information for this article was contributed by Anna Betts, James C. McKinley Jr. and Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs of The New York Times, Russ Bynum and Jill Colvin of The Associated Press and by Chris Joyner of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS).