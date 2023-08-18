Three men, one goal — north to Alaska on their motorcycles

It's a long trip from Arkansas to the Arctic Circle in an airplane. Try riding there on a motorcycle.

Three area riders did just that in late June and early July, traveling on their Harley-Davidson motorcycles from Rogers to the Arctic Circle north of Fairbanks, Alaska -- and back. Rick McLeod and Mike McLeod, brothers from Rogers, and Jason Rodden of Neosho, Mo., logged 8,400 miles on their 13-day adventure.

The trip ripped along speedy interstate highways in the Lower 48, careened over mostly two-lane blacktop through Canada and covered some 1,400 miles of the Alaska Highway. The famous highway -- sometimes called the ALCAN -- starts at Dawson Creek, British Columbia, on the south and ends at Delta Junction, Alaska, 98 miles southeast of Fairbanks.

Sleeping all but three nights was bare-bones camping. The bikers snoozed in sleeping bags on thin sleeping pads, with each biker wrapped in a waterproof tarp for shelter. They caught 40 winks mostly on the edges of parking lots and one night at a Harley-Davidson dealership in South Dakota.

For Rick McLeod, riding through the mountains in Canada and Alaska on his motorcycle was sheer joy.

"The vistas you see are beautiful," he said. "There's no major elevation changes. Most of the highways in Canada are two-lane, and they follow mostly valleys through the mountains."

Wildlife was like a furry escort all along the way.

"We saw tons of bears, black bears mostly, but some grizzly bears," McLeod said. Deer, elk, moose, caribou and herds of bison were four-legged roadside attractions that are good news, bad news. Good to see the incredible wildlife, bad news in the risk of hitting one. "The most dangerous are the deer and moose. Going into Whitehorse (in Canada's Yukon territory) a grizzly crossed the road in front of Jason, but you know, that bear looked both ways before crossing," McLeod said.

The Arctic journey was Rodden's idea. He's a former United States Marine who wanted to take pledges and raise money for Spear Project, a veteran-operated search and rescue operation. Along the way, McLeod, a 53-year-old Army veteran, rode 1,000 miles in one day to benefit Mile Monsters Inc. in the group's fight against a type of Muscular Dystrophy that typically affects young boys.

These highly experienced long-distance bikers weren't a hurry to finish their trip to the Arctic. Mileage varied from day to day, with 500-mile days fairly common.

They put the United States in their rear view mirrors when they crossed into Canada at Sweet Grass, Mont. Immediately the highway went from interstate in the states to two-lane roads in Canada. The only four lane is near cities such as Calgary and Edmonton. They went through both along the way.

Customs officials at the Canada border run a quick background check on everyone wishing to cross, McLeod noted. Some get turned away.

"If you have any kind of criminal record, a felony, a DWI, they won't let you in. You can't carry weapons of any kind. You can have bear spray, but you can't carry pepper spray" into Canada.

Getting fuel for their bikes wasn't a problem, but the three had to keep an eye on their gas gauges. Their bikes have 6-gallon tanks and get about 45 miles per gallon max, McLeod said. They can travel about 280 miles on a tank. In Canada they didn't exchange any U.S. currency. Everything was paid for by credit card.

Winding through the Canadian Rockies is spectacular, McLeod said. The scenery and weather were both grand. There was no snow, a bit of rain and no frigid temperatures. It got down into the 30s one night, he noted.

"It stays daylight all the time. One night we were sitting around, it was daylight, and we didn't realize it was midnight," McLeod said -- and time to hit the sleeping bag with the sun still shining.

The bikers put on the brakes at the next border crossing, this one to enter Alaska, still on the Alaska Highway. The highway ends at Delta Junction, then travelers continue on other roads to Fairbanks.

"From Fairbanks, it's another 200 miles to the Arctic Circle on the Dalton Highway," McLeod noted. No asphalt on this route. The road is super hard-packed dirt which posed no problem for their motorcycles. The entire 414-mile highway runs from Fairbanks north to the Prudhoe Bay oil fields on the Arctic Ocean coast.

The trio paid extra attention to their fuel gauge between Fairbanks and the Arctic Circle. There's only one gas station. That's where the Dalton Highway crosses the Yukon River.

It was about 4 p.m.when they reached the Arctic.

"When you get to the Arctic Circle, the only thing there is a sign," McLeod recalled. After some photos and basking in the glow of their goal, they saddled up their Harleys and roared south, all the way back to Rogers.

For the McLeod brothers and their friend Jason, the love of riding a motorcycle is what these ultramarathon adventures are all about. Their run to the Arctic wasn't their first long-distance rodeo. McLeod had already traveled to Alaska once by motorcycle in 2017, when he rode from Rogers to Anchorage. It's extra special on a motorcycle, he said.

"In a car you're inside and looking through a windshield. On a motorcycle, you get all the impact of the elements. All the rain, wind and whatever the temperature," McLeod said. "There's no air conditioning on a motorcycle."

The three are already planning another multi-thousand mile trek. Each plans to ride the 2024 Hoka Hey Motorcycle Challenge that covers some 10,000 miles in 14 days.

The 2024 route is from Key West, Fla., to Homer, Alaska. That's another long plane ride, but a thrilling adventure for three men on their motorcycles.

Rick McLeod and Mike McLeod, brothers from Rogers, and Jason Rodden of Neosho, Mo., covered some 8,000 miles on their motorcycle trip from Rogers to the Arctic Circle north of Fairbanks, Alaska. (Courtesy photo/Rick McLeod)



The trio started their journey up the Alaska Highway at its southern point of entry at Dawson Creek, British Columbia. (Courtesy photo)



A fellow rider (left) shot a photo of the Arctic Circle trio Mike McLeod (from left) Rick McLeod and Jason Rodden somewhere in Canada. (Courtesy photo)



A grizzly bear grazes beside the highway. (Courtesy photo)



Sleeping was bare bones comfort in a sleeping bag on a pad wrapped up in a tarp for shelter. The bikers slept in all kinds of places including parking lots and a Harley-Davidson motorcycle dealership in South Dakota. (Courtesy photo)



Along their journey was the Yukon River. (Courtesy photo)

