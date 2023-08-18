Three Naturals pitchers combine on two-hitter

Naturals 4, Hooks 0

Three Northwest Arkansas pitchers combined on a two-hitter to lead the Naturals to their third straight win Thursday night at Whataburger Field.

Tyson Guerrero (1-0) picked up the win, allowing just one hit in five innings of work. Beck Way pitched three scoreless innings, while Anderson Paulino tossed in the ninth. The three pitchers combined for 11 strikeouts.

Jorge Bonifacio went 1 for 3, scored a run and drove in two for the Naturals. Northwest Arkansas finished with just six hits, but did enough offensively.

Northwest Arkansas, which maintained its lead in the Texas League North Division, scored three times in the top of the fourth to grab an early lead. Bonifacio drove in one with a double, while Cayden Wallace added a run-scoring single. Tucker Bradley also hit a solo homer in the inning.

Bonifacio added a sacrifice fly in the fifth to make it 4-0.