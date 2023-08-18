Travelers strike in 9th, win over Sod Poodles

Travelers 8, Sod Poodles 6

In the third game of a six-game series at Amarillo on Thursday night, Arkansas pulled out a dramatic win in the North Texas heat.

Isaiah Gillman opened the scoring for the Travelers in the second inning, hitting a solo shot to center field. It was the 22nd home run of the year for Gillman.

One batter later, Logan Warmoth hit a solo shot of his own to push the Arkansas lead to 2-0. After Amarillo scored a run to cut the lead in half, Warmoth hit an RBI single in the fourth, scoring A.J. Vukovich and giving the Travelers a 3-1 lead.

In the fifth inning, Deyvison De Los Santos gave the Sod Poodles their first lead of the game, hitting a two-run homer to give Amarillo a 4-3 lead.

The two teams exchanged blows throughout the last few innings. A two-run RBI triple by Sheng-Ping Chen in the bottom of the eighth tied the game at 6-6, but Arkansas responded in the final inning.

Spencer Packard tripled for the Travelers with one out on the ninth. Several batters later, Alberto Rodriguez hit an RBI single that drove in Packard and Vukovich. That hit proved to be the difference as the Sod Poodles didn't have a response in the bottom of the ninth.

Collin Kober earned the win for Arkansas, while Emailin Montilla was the losing pitcher for Amarillo. Travis Kuhn earned the save after shutting out the Sod Poodles in the ninth.