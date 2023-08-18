Two film festivals — both at the same time

Last weekend, Little Rock played host to two drastically different film festivals. At the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts (AMFA), the Arkansas Cinema Society (ACS) presented a summer film program that included screenings of several Arkansas-connected short films and features; they also brought in filmmaker Craig Brewer ("Hustle & Flow" and "Coming 2 America") to showcase a couple of his films, and provide a lecture on filmmaking. On the other side of town, the 9th annual Kaleidoscope LGBT+ Film Festival took place at The Studio Theater, celebrating queer cinema by featuring internationally renowned and locally produced Arkansas films by emerging gay filmmakers.

Before I delve into my praises and critiques of both festivals, I need to disclose my involvement the Arkansas Cinema Society. I serve on the selection committee of ACS's Filmland, where I watch submitted films and then provide feedback on whether they are suitable for programming.

ACS Summer Filmland:

I am constantly amazed by the caliber of guests the society brings in. Having Brewer teach a beginner's filmmaking course is an invaluable opportunity for every film student or aspiring filmmaker in the state. For an hour and a half he discussed how to hustle your way to creating your first movie. "The cameras in your pockets, on your phones, are infinitely better than the video camera I used for my first feature." After the lecture, Brewer remained in the museum's hallways, engaging with everyone and offering feedback on their film-related questions, and encouraging them to go out and shoot something this weekend.

While waiting to speak with Brewer, I had the pleasure of interacting with several aspiring filmmakers. Once people learned that I had taught screenwriting at the University of Central Arkansas, a crowd gathered around me to pick my brain. I also ran into SeJames Humphrey, the Arkansas Times Filmmaker of the Year, who mentioned his work on a new film. Later, the crowd gradually migrated to Lost 40 Brewery for networking and discussions. After a few drinks, and numerous handshakes, I returned to the museum for a special screening of Brewer's first feature, "The Poor & Hungry," currently unavailable for streaming or rental in the United States. It's events like these that all filmmakers in the state should be taking advantage of.

Kaleidoscope:

One of Kaleidoscope's most impressive aspects is the quality of the feature films they select. William Moon, the festival's features programmer, consistently goes above and beyond in seeking out the best in queer cinema; in fact, he could be considered the state's top festival programmer. The films he finds are challenging, emotional, and invariably spark discussions among audience members. This year's lineup included gems like "Winter Boy," which received a César Award nomination for its lead actor, Paul Kircher. The movie centers around a 17-year-old boy whose father dies in a car wreck. This tragedy sends Kircher's character on a downward depressive spiral, seeking solace in anonymous sexual encounters, self-harm, and general destructive behavior.

Other notable films at Kaleidoscope include "The Lost Boys" (not the 1987 teen vampire flick). It's a gay love story set within the walls of an all-male juvenile detention center. Watching it felt like observing a gay version of François Truffaut's "The 400 Blows," as the film focuses on pent-up teenage anger, unjust societal patriarchy, and the quest to define freedom -- be it personal, psychological or political. This was followed by an excellent documentary about an all-female Taiko drumming group titled "Finding Her Beat." Traditionally, the Japanese art of Taiko drumming is performed only by men. However, the film showcases the breaking of cultural norms and the embrace of acceptance as this all-female group, led by a lesbian couple, drums their hearts out despite the threats posed by the covid pandemic.

The festival's highlight was witnessing two sold-out shows. One was a preview screening by local gay filmmaker Mark Thiedeman, who continues to present bold, poetic portrayals of queer life in the South. The other sold-out screening was for the Arkansas shorts block. Artistic Director Cameron Vaughan was literally moved to tears upon seeing the packed theater. It truly felt like the culmination of nine years of hard work and perseverance had finally paid off. This niche festival runs purely on the blood and sweat of its small staff and volunteers, and seeing it succeed and pull in consistent crowds really put a smile on my face and gives me hope that Kaleidoscope will be bigger and better going in to its 10th year.

But ...

Despite the enjoyment offered by these festivals, there was an issue at the back of my mind throughout the weekend that was driving me crazy. As much as I'd like to view Central Arkansas as artistically and culturally hip, the reality is that there aren't enough cinephiles in the state to warrant having two separate film festivals taking place over the same weekend. This marked the second occurrence this year of such double booking. In March, the Made in Arkansas and UCA film festivals also overlapped. Just as I pointed out then, I'm highlighting now that splitting the filmgoing audience is detrimental and harms attendance for both festivals. This no-win situation should be avoided at all costs.

While I'm uncertain about the extent of overlap between the target audiences of these festivals, I know there were people at Kaleidoscope who would have been interested in the Filmland event, and vice versa. Improved communication among these festivals is necessary to prevent such unfortunate mishaps from happening again.

After conversing with several individuals at both festivals, we concluded that there should either be a committee or an online central hub to enhance communication among them. This would not only prevent double booking but also facilitate mutual promotion. For instance, if the Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival were to screen a queer film, they could involve Kaleidoscope in its presentation. One ACS staff member even suggested that the Arkansas Film Commission should step in to address these scheduling issues. It's regrettable that I didn't see the Arkansas Film Commissioner at either of these festivals to propose the idea. The potential opportunities are limitless if all these festivals collaborate and talk to one another.