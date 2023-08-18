UA facility to be high-tech leader

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville's new national Multi-User Silicon Carbide Research and Fabrication Facility will be "a magnet for the economic development we seek," according to Alan Mantooth, an electrical engineering professor spearheading the project.

"There's not another facility like this in the world," he said.

It is "purpose-built for fabricating semiconductors" and it is filling a manufacturing need, as it can be utilized for low-volume prototyping before production, said Mantooth, a Distinguished Professor and 21st Century Research Leadership Chair in Engineering at UA-Fayetteville.

"Companies are lining up to have offices" at the facility, which is scheduled for completion late next year or in early 2025, as silicon carbide "can do what silicone cannot do," including holding up to extremely high temperatures, thereby "making possible [what has been] impossible."

Perhaps no other industry has the widespread impact of the semiconductor industry, said Ron Maloney, director of economic development for the Northwest Arkansas Council, a private, nonprofit organization working to advance job opportunities, talent recruitment, physical infrastructure, health care, and quality of life in the region. "It creates a magnet of the most creative and smart" people.

The comments came during a conference at UA-Fayetteville on Thursday.

In 2021, engineering researchers led by Mantooth received nearly $18 million from the National Science Foundation to build and operate a national silicon carbide research and fabrication facility at the university, filling a gap in American production of integrated circuits made with silicon carbide, a powerful semiconductor felicitously suited for higher temperature environments, according to the university.

Also in 2021, the university received nearly $5.5 million in grants from the Army Research Office and the Army Research Laboratory for the Multi-User Silicon Carbide Research and Fabrication Facility, which the UA calls MUSiC for short.

In June, the Arkansas Higher Education Coordinating Board approved the university's request to issue bonds of up to $65 million in order to fund the Institute for Integrative and Innovative Research (known as I³R), scheduled to open next fall; MUSiC; "and the acquisition, construction, improvement, renovation, equipping and/or furnishing of other capital improvements and infrastructure and the acquisition of various equipment and/or real property" for the campus, according to Nick Fuller, assistant director of finance for the state Division of Higher Education.

The university has prioritized research more and more in recent years. Since 2011, it's been classified by the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching as an institution with "very high research activity," a classification shared by only about 4% of the 4,000 public and private schools classified by the foundation.

UA-Fayetteville has "the best talent -- in terms of faculty -- anywhere in the world, and our research excellence is on full display" with projects like MUSiC and I³R, said Chancellor Charles Robinson. "[Our] research expenditures increased by more than $20 million in a single year."

The National Science Foundation and Army grants are designated to support the research effort -- equipment, labs, and researchers -- while money from the bond issue would in part fund acquisition and construction of the physical structure/facility that MUSiC will be housed in, as well as the mechanical systems to support the facility, according to Mark Rushing, UA's associate vice chancellor for university relations.

When built and operational, the university can claim to be home to the "only open-access silicon carbide semiconductor facility for research-to-prototyping in the country," according to the university. Semiconductors, such as silicon, are essential materials in most electronic devices and advance performance in fields ranging from health care and the military to computing and transportation.

"Semiconductors are in everything, and they are everywhere," Mantooth said Thursday during the CHIPS America Summit -- at the Don Tyson Center for Agricultural Sciences -- which focused on discussion of last year's federal CHIPS (Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors) and Science Act. During the pandemic, a chip shortage demonstrated just how valuable they are, as consumers faced long waits for products ranging from cars to appliances.

Providing a single location where chips can go from developmental research to prototyping, testing, and fabrication will accelerate workforce development and tech advancement, according to Mantooth. "Every room will be filled with equipment the day we can move in, and these rooms are cleaner than a surgical unit."

The CHIPS and Science Act is providing billions in funding to stimulate domestic research and manufacturing of semiconductors, like the research at UA-Fayetteville, and the university is planning a groundbreaking for MUSiC at 9 a.m. at the Arkansas Research and Technology Park in Fayetteville today.

It's "really exciting to see how much progress and work in the semiconductor industry is going on in Northwest Arkansas, [because we see semiconductors] as the oil and gas of the 21st century," said Adrienne Elrod, director of external and government affairs for the CHIPS program office at the U.S. Department of Commerce. "If you're not playing, you need to catch up."

Much of the growth in the semiconductor industry is located in close proximity to colleges and universities, which can educate and train a skilled workforce to fill those jobs, but not all of these roles require a four-year degree, she said. The U.S. government hopes to triple the number of college graduates and people retrained in chip-related fields by the end of this decade, and "there's so much upward mobility and growth potential" with semiconductor industry jobs.

MUSiC "will touch all four corners of Arkansas," designed to "draw in the community," luring youth from all over the state to learn about the opportunities in the semiconductor sector, and students emerging from MUSiC training "will be highly sought after," just like the more than a dozen UA-Fayetteville graduates who studied semiconductors in college and are now in executive suites of the nation's semiconductor companies, Mantooth said. Those previous students "laid the groundwork for" MUSiC, as they helped "establish the credibility" for a facility like MUSiC at UA-Fayetteville.

MUSiC is a collaboration between the university and other colleges and universities, as well as industry and government, and "economic development happens when" those forces align, said Mike Malone, vice chancellor for Economic Development. "Today is a perfect example of that, and [this] will drive the economy forward."

Collaboration and strategic alliances like this are "essential," seconded Arkansas Secretary of Commerce Hugh McDonald. "We're in a race not just with surrounding states, but the globe."

Federal partners are required for the university to achieve its goals, bringing "precious, limited resources to campus to help the nation," and UA-Fayetteville is "an ideal place for innovation and investment in the microelectronics field, [which] is critical work not only for the state, but for the country," said U.S. Rep. Steve Womack, R-Rogers. It's "important to the economic and national security of our nation."

Advances like MUSiC "not only keep us in the game, but give us an edge on our competitors," Womack added. UA-Fayetteville is "positioned to be the preeminent research location for microelectronics."

Margaret Sova McCabe, interim vice chancellor for Research & Innovation, echoed those sentiments, noting that "we will put a stake in the ground for research preeminence on semiconductors in the American economy."

Supply chain management is paramount in semiconductor manufacturing, and fortunately that "unique skill is in the water" in Northwest Arkansas between a longstanding culture of entrepreneurship and a supply chain management program at UA-Fayetteville that is nationally ranked, said Walter Burgess, co-CEO of Power Technology, Inc., and chairman of the Arkansas Science & Technology Board who has more than a quarter-century of experience in the laser and semiconductor industry. Supply chain managers in Northwest Arkansas "are top-notch."

To be truly transformational, MUSiC will need to be open to variegated business partners who "can truly utilize it," as "there are a lot of barriers you have to overcome" to use a facility like this, said Silke Spiesshoefer, a UA-Fayetteville alumna who is chief operations officer at Ozark Integrated Circuits -- located in Fayetteville -- and a clinical assistant professor of electrical engineering at UA-Fayetteville. It has to be "an actionable facility."

