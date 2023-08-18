U.N. slams N. Korean repression

UNITED NATIONS -- North Korea is increasing its repression of human rights, and people are becoming more desperate and reportedly starving in parts of the country as the economic situation worsens, the U.N. rights chief said Thursday.

Volker Türk told the first open meeting of the U.N. Security Council since 2017 on North Korean human rights that in the past its people have endured periods of severe economic difficulty and repression, but "currently they appear to be suffering both."

"According to our information, people are becoming increasingly desperate as informal markets and other coping mechanisms are dismantled, while their fear of state surveillance, arrest, interrogation and detention has increased," he said.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Il closed the borders of his northeast Asian nation to contain covid-19. But as the pandemic has waned, Türk said the government's restrictions have grown even more extensive, with guards authorized to shoot any unauthorized person approaching the border and with almost all foreigners, including U.N. staff, still barred from the country.

As examples of the increasing repression of human rights, he said, anyone found viewing "reactionary ideology and culture" -- which means information from abroad, especially from South Korea -- may now face five to 15 years in prison. And those who distribute such material face life imprisonment or even the death penalty, he said.

On the economic front, Türk said, the government has largely shut down markets and other private means of generating income and increasingly criminalized such activity.

"This sharply constrains people's ability to provide for themselves and their families," he said. "Given the limits of state-run economic institutions, many people appear to be facing extreme hunger as well as acute shortages of medication."

Türk said many human rights violations stem directly from, or support, the militarization of the country.

Elizabeth Salmón, the U.N. special investigator on human rights in North Korea, echoed Türk: "Some people are starving. Others have died due to a combination of malnutrition, diseases and lack of access to health care."

Kimihiro Ishikane, ambassador of Japan to the United Nations, speaks during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council to discuss the situation in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at United Nations headquarters.



Ilhyeok Kim, a North Korean defector, speaks during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council to discuss the situation in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at United Nations headquarters.







Volker Turk, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, speaks via video call after Linda Thomas-Greenfield, United States Ambassador to the United Nations, sitting president of the United Nations Security Council, gavels in a meeting of the council to discuss the situation in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at United Nations headquarters.



Linda Thomas-Greenfield, United States Ambassador to the United Nations, sitting president of the United Nations Security Council, gavels in a meeting of the council to discuss the situation in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at United Nations headquarters.


