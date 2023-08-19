11 people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

Jack McFadden, 32, of 14892 Woods Lodge Road in Garfield, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault. McFadden was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

John McQueen, 53, of 9570 Tiffany Circle in Rogers, was arrested Thursday in connection with domestic battering. McQueen was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

Michael Drury, 18, of 771 Maplewood Drive in Centerton, was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated assault. Drury was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

Christopher Chambers, 21, of 1626 N. Leverett Ave. in Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with forgery. Chambers was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Brianna Evans, 24, of 207 N. Adobe St. in Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with battery and aggravated assault. Evans was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Tony Bonds, 22, of 3001 W. Wedington Drive, No. 30, in Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver. Bonds was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Prairie Grove

Jason Hunter, 20, of 602 Pearl St. in Rogers, was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of firearm by certain persons, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm and distribution of controlled substance near certain facilities. Hunter was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Rogers

Jeffery McLeod, 60, of 1500 N. Crestview Road in Rogers, was arrested Thursday in connection with domestic battering. McLeod was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Roy Medley, 39, of 2608 Johnson Road in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with domestic battering. Medley was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

Daniel Anaya-Rodriguez, 44, of 20198 Fawn Road in Springdale, was arrested Thursday in connection with forgery. Anaya-Rodriguez was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

University of Arkansas

Taylor Gunn, 27, of 5 Calamondin St. in Sebastian, Fla., was arrested Thursday in connection with computer fraud. Gunn was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.