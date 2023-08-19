23-year-old man arrested in connection with fatal July shooting, Pine Bluff police say

A 23-year-old man was arrested Friday evening in connection with a homicide that occurred in late July, according to the Pine Bluff Police Department.

Jatonia Bryant Jr. turned himself in at 8:10 p.m. Friday. He is a suspect in the shooting death of Christopher Harris, 49, police said. Bryant was booked into the W. C. Dub Brassell Adult Detention Center and charged with capital murder and terroristic act.

On July 29, a little past 1 p.m., officers were sent to 801 S. Myrtle St. because there had been reports of gunshots in the area. When they arrived, they talked to a man, later identified as Harris, who said he didn't know anything about the gunshots.

Officers located numerous shell casings in the street near the address, and after canvassing the area and collecting evidence, they left the scene around 1:50 p.m.

Ten minutes later, officers were sent back to the same location, where they found Harris, who had been shot. He was lying face down on the ground at 3106 W. Eighth Ave.

He was taken by ambulance to Jefferson Regional Medical Center then later to the University of Arkansas for Medical Science (UAMS), where he was listed as critical. Two days later, on July 31, Harris died, according to Sgt. DeShawn Bennett, public information officer for the Pine Bluff Police Department.