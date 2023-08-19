The world in brief: Dutch man arrested in fatal stabbings

Dutch man arrested in fatal stabbings

MILAN -- Italian police on Friday arrested a 21-year-old, Dutch man suspected in the stabbing death of his father and a family friend in the countryside near the French border.

An official from the Carabinieri paramilitary police confirmed the arrest. Italian media said the suspect was found hiding in the woods near where the attack occurred in the Cuneo province of Piedmont. He has been transported to the city of Cuneo aboard an ambulance.

According to Italian news reports, the suspect is believed to suffer from psychiatric problems.

The family friend, who was also Dutch, was reportedly hosting the father and son for a visit at his home when the attack occurred.

The motive for the stabbings was not immediately clear.

90 migrants rescued near Greek island

ATHENS, Greece -- Greek authorities say 90 migrants have been rescued from a stranded sailboat near the Aegean Sea island of Amorgos, amid an increase in arrivals in recent weeks.

The migrants, rescued late Thursday, were taken to the eastern island of Leros and detained for identification and processing after patrol boats and three, civilian vessels were involved in the rescue, the coast guard said Friday.

Greek officials have blamed the increase in arrivals largely on ongoing and expanding conflicts in Africa that add pressure to the main smuggling routes to Europe and on a burgeoning black market industry in Turkey that produces low-quality inflatable boats.

The government says it has not changed its policy of intercepting boats at sea, a practice that human-rights groups say includes illegal summary deportations also known as "pushbacks."

U.N. pulls help in Lebanon refugee camp

BEIRUT -- The U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees says it has decided to suspend all of its services in Lebanon's largest refugee camp on Friday in protest against the presence of gunmen in its facilities.

UNRWA's decision went into affect shortly before noon Friday at the Ein el-Hilweh refugee camp near the southern port city of Sidon. Services will resume today, UNRWA said.

Days of street battles took place in the camp between Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah group and two Islamic militant groups, Jund al-Sham and Shabab al Muslim. The clashes broke out on July 30, after Fatah accused its rivals of fatally shooting a senior Fatah military official.

The fighting killed at least 13 people, injured dozens and caused millions of dollars' worth of damage in the camp, according to UNRWA officials. Lebanese security forces do not operate inside the refugee camps, where security is in the hands of Palestinian factions who often compete for clout.

UNRWA said in its statement Friday that armed fighters are still present in its facilities, including schools. It added that UNRWA reiterates its call on armed actors to immediately vacate its facilities, "to ensure unimpeded delivery of much-needed assistance to refugees."

UNRWA said it "does not tolerate actions that breach the inviolability and neutrality of its installations." It added that schools are unlikely to be available for 3,200 children at the start of the new school year given repeated violations and significant damage reported.

Ein el-Hilweh is home to more than 50,000 people and is the largest of 12 Palestinian refugee camps in Lebanon.

Ex-chancellor of Austria faces charges

BERLIN -- Austria's former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has been charged with making false statements to a parliamentary inquiry into corruption allegations involving his first government, which collapsed in scandal in 2019, prosecutors said Friday.

An indictment against Kurz, his former chief of staff, Bernhard Bonelli, and a third person was filed at the state court in Vienna, the prosecutors' office that investigates corruption cases said in a statement. The court said Kurz will go on trial on Oct. 18.

The charges result from an investigation that was launched in 2021, when Kurz was still chancellor. It centers on his testimony to a parliamentary probe that focused on alleged corruption in the coalition he led from 2017, when his conservative People's Party formed a government with the far-right Freedom Party until its collapse in 2019.

Kurz pulled the plug on that government after a video surfaced showing the vice chancellor and Freedom Party leader at the time, Heinz-Christian Strache, appearing to offer favors to a purported Russian investor.

In the corruption case, Kurz is accused of giving false evidence in June 2020 regarding his role in the setting up of a holding company, OeBAG, which administers the state's role in some companies and the appointment of its leadership. The charge of giving false evidence can carry a penalty of up to three years in prison.

"The allegations are false and we are looking forward to the truth finally coming to light and the accusations also turning out to be unfounded in court," Kurz wrote Friday in a series of online posts.



