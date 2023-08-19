Arkansas attorney general’s office opens to public after more than three-year closure

Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin announced the reopening of his office to the public earlier this week following a more than three-year closure.

The attorney general's office in Little Rock closed in March 2020 like many government offices at the onset of the covid-19 pandemic. When Griffin was sworn in earlier this year, the office, located in Suite 200 of the Tower Building at 323 Center Street, was still closed to the public, the Republican attorney general said in a news release.

"I immediately ordered a review of our public access policy and security protocols," Griffin said in the statement. "After completing a series of upgrades to our security infrastructure and customer service capabilities, I am excited to announce my office is now fully open to the public for the first time in over three years."

To access the office, visitors should take the elevator to the second floor of the Tower Building. There they will be greeted by members of Griffin's community relations team, the attorney general said.

The attorney general is the only one of Arkansas' seven constitutional officers whose office is located in the Tower Building. The offices of the governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, auditor, land commissioner and treasurer are all located in the Arkansas State Capitol.

Chris Powell, spokesperson for the Arkansas Secretary of State's Office, said Friday he was unaware of any publicly accessible offices at the State Capitol that are currently closed.

Earlier this month, Griffin announced plans to relocate his office late next year to the historic Boyle Building in downtown Little Rock after renovations to the 12-story property are completed.

The attorney general's office will occupy the 91,000-square-foot building under a 20-year lease, with the state having the option to purchase the property after the fifth year.

By setting up his office to buy the building it occupies, Griffin said, he would save taxpayer dollars. Griffin also said he expects rent for the Boyle Building to be at or slightly less than his office's current rent.

The Boyle Building, 500 S. Main St., has sat vacant for years. Recently, it was acquired by the real estate firm Moses Tucker Partners, which plans to invest a total of $35 million into the property before Griffin's office moves in.

Along with housing his office in the Boyle Building, Griffin said, he plans to rent out an entire floor in the building to "law enforcement and judicial-related" tenants. He also envisions including a restaurant that would add to the downtown's night scene and a coffee shop.