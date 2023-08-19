Arkansas GOP elects Wood as new chairman, rejects closed primaries

The Republican Party of Arkansas elected Joseph Wood, secretary of the state Department of Transformation and Shared Services, to serve as its party chair on Saturday.

Wood, who was backed by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, defeated Sarah Dunklin, the party’s 1st Congressional District chair, in a vote by the party’s State Committee at the Wyndham Riverfront in North Little Rock.

The committee had 371 voters and proxies present at the beginning of the meeting. Republican officials declined to release the vote count for each candidate.

In a speech after the vote, Wood called on party members to work together as a unified front.

“We still have work to do, but we only do that if we’re working in sync,” he said.

The race for party chair began last month after former Chair Cody Hiland resigned from the post. Sanders appointed him to the Arkansas Supreme Court to serve in place of Justice Robin Wynne, who died in June.

The party’s first vice chair, John Parke, began serving as both party chair and first vice chair under the state party’s rules after Hiland’s resignation. Parke told party members that he would continue to serve as chair for the next two weeks as Wood transitions out of his role in Sanders’ administration.

Following the meeting, Wood said he will give his two-weeks notice to the state effective Monday. When asked if he would take a salary as chair of the party, Wood said, “I’ll do whatever the will of the party is.”

Before joining Sanders’ administration in January, Wood served as Washington County judge. Last year he made an unsuccessful bid for the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor.

Wood has served two terms as the state GOP’s treasurer. In 2008, he lost a bid for state party chair to Doyle Webb.

The State Committee also voted against a measure to close Republican primary elections in Arkansas to voters who are not registered with the party. Opponents of the measure said closing primaries at this time could cause confusion among voters who have traditionally voted Republican but are not registered members.