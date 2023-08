Little Rock, 1906: The home of the Arkansas Gazette, designed by architect George Mann, would be completed in 1908, the card having been published before the building was built. "I have been in Little Rock just a year today and find the 'City of Roses' as Little Rock is called a most pleasant place."

